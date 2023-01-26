Boys
Victory Baptist 81, Covington Boys Home 35
Victory Baptist defeated Covington 81-35 on Thursday.
Micah Thomas scored 24, Ethan Hunt had 20 and Noah Childers and Isaac Conaway each scored 10 points apiece to lead Victory Baptist.
Victory Baptist (8-6) will travel to Lewisburg Baptist Academy on Tuesday.
Girls
Westside 43, Independence 19
Westside scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Independence for a 43-19 win on Thursday.
Kendall Lusk scored 15 points to lead Westside.
Harmony Mills had nine points for Independence.
Westside (10-8) travels to Midland Trail Monday at 7 p.m. Independence travels to Shady Spring Monday at 7 p.m.
Westside
Rylee Brown 2, Kaitlyn Lester 7, Kenzie Morgan 6, Kyndal Lusk 15, Daisha Cline 7, Ryleigh McNeely 6
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Harmony Mills 9, Lillie Jackson 2, Bella Green 2, Kamryn Wooten 1, Alli Hypes1, Hailey Ratliff 1
W: 10 9 4 20 — 43
I: 9 3 5 2 — 19
3-point goals: W: 1 (Lusk); I: . Fouled out: None
Wyoming East 55, Bluefield 18
NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East led 34-12 by halftime and cruised to a 55-18 win over Bluefield.
Cadee Blackburn led all scorers with 17 points and Colleen Lookabill finished with 10 for Wyoming East (12-2) hosts PikeView on Monday at 7 p.m.
Bluefield
Melania Hayes 7, Desiray Jackson 4, Adrianna Brown 7
Wyoming East
Cadee Blackburn 17, Colleen Lookabill 10, Maddie Clark 8, Kayley Bane 6, Abi Baker 8, Alison Monroe 4.
B: 5 7 2 4 — 18
WE: 13 21 17 4 — 55
3-point goals — B: 1 (Hayes); WE: 2 (Lookabill 2). Fouled out: None.
LATE TUESDAY
Wyoming East 63, Princeton 58
NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East defeated Princeton 63-58 on Tuesday.
Cadee Blackburn had 21, Maddie Clark finished with 17 and Gabriella Cameron and Kayley Bane each had 10 for Wyoming East.
Madison Still scored 20 points to lead Princeton.
Princeton
Kylie Conner 9, Madison Still 20, Autumn Bane 7, Reagan Southers 2, Kalyn Davis 10, Makalee Wright 10, Asia Collins 2
Wyoming East
Cadee Blackburn 21, Colleen Lookabill 3, Maddie Clark 17, Abi Baker 1, Kayley Bane 10, Alison Monroe 1, Gabriella Cameron 10
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Pineville 48, Baileysville 39
P: Konnor Fox 25, Ashton Blankenship 9, Braden Hood 6, Dylan Golden 4, Jaxson Walker 2, Cruze Cooper 2.
B: M. Toler 13, C. Hatfield 9, K. Steele 7, K. Osborne 6, K. Kennedy 2, R. Kennedy 2
Next: Pineville (8-4) travels to Road Branch on Tuesday.
Independence 44, Shady Spring 26
I: Iziah Gordon 16, Broc Johnson 14, Brock Green 10
S: Seth Farmer 13
Next; Independence (10-2) plays Park Middle School on Monday.
