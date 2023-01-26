230126-photo-westsidevspikeview 01.jpg

Westside Rylee Brown drives down the court.

 Jim Cook/The Register-Herald

Boys

Victory Baptist 81, Covington Boys Home 35

Victory Baptist defeated Covington 81-35 on Thursday.

Micah Thomas scored 24, Ethan Hunt had 20 and Noah Childers and Isaac Conaway each scored 10 points apiece to lead Victory Baptist.

Victory Baptist (8-6) will travel to Lewisburg Baptist Academy on Tuesday.

Girls

Westside 43, Independence 19

Westside scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Independence for a 43-19 win on Thursday.

Kendall Lusk scored 15 points to lead Westside.

Harmony Mills had nine points for Independence.

Westside (10-8) travels to Midland Trail Monday at 7 p.m. Independence travels to Shady Spring Monday at 7 p.m.

Westside

Rylee Brown 2, Kaitlyn Lester 7, Kenzie Morgan 6, Kyndal Lusk 15, Daisha Cline 7, Ryleigh McNeely 6

Independence

Jenna Harvey 2, Harmony Mills 9, Lillie Jackson 2, Bella Green 2, Kamryn Wooten 1, Alli Hypes1, Hailey Ratliff 1

W: 10 9 4 20 — 43

I: 9 3 5 2 — 19

3-point goals: W: 1 (Lusk); I: . Fouled out: None

Wyoming East 55, Bluefield 18

NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East led 34-12 by halftime and cruised to a 55-18 win over Bluefield.

Cadee Blackburn led all scorers with 17 points and Colleen Lookabill finished with 10 for Wyoming East (12-2) hosts PikeView on Monday at 7 p.m.

Bluefield

Melania Hayes 7, Desiray Jackson 4, Adrianna Brown 7

Wyoming East

Cadee Blackburn 17, Colleen Lookabill 10, Maddie Clark 8, Kayley Bane 6, Abi Baker 8, Alison Monroe 4.

B: 5 7 2 4 — 18

WE: 13 21 17 4 — 55

3-point goals — B: 1 (Hayes); WE: 2 (Lookabill 2). Fouled out: None.

LATE TUESDAY

Wyoming East 63, Princeton 58

NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East defeated Princeton 63-58 on Tuesday.

Cadee Blackburn had 21, Maddie Clark finished with 17 and Gabriella Cameron and Kayley Bane each had 10 for Wyoming East.

Madison Still scored 20 points to lead Princeton.

Princeton

Kylie Conner 9, Madison Still 20, Autumn Bane 7, Reagan Southers 2, Kalyn Davis 10, Makalee Wright 10, Asia Collins 2

Wyoming East

Cadee Blackburn 21, Colleen Lookabill 3, Maddie Clark 17, Abi Baker 1, Kayley Bane 10, Alison Monroe 1, Gabriella Cameron 10

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys

Pineville 48, Baileysville 39

P: Konnor Fox 25, Ashton Blankenship 9, Braden Hood 6, Dylan Golden 4, Jaxson Walker 2, Cruze Cooper 2.

B: M. Toler 13, C. Hatfield 9, K. Steele 7, K. Osborne 6, K. Kennedy 2, R. Kennedy 2

Next: Pineville (8-4) travels to Road Branch on Tuesday.

Independence 44, Shady Spring 26

I: Iziah Gordon 16, Broc Johnson 14, Brock Green 10

S: Seth Farmer 13

Next; Independence (10-2) plays Park Middle School on Monday.

