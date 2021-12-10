Summers County 54, Montcalm 22
HINTON -- Gracie Harvey scored 14 points to pace Summers County to a 54-22 win over Montcalm on the first night of the Rogers Oil Classic on Friday.
121121 SC1.jpg
Summers County’s Avery Lilly (21) puts a layup up over Montcalm’s Jaden Lambert during the second half of their basketball game in Hinton Friday. (Chris Jackson/For the Register-Herald)
121121 SC2.jpg
Summers County defense clogs up Montcalm’s Hayley Kendrick (14) forcing a turnover during the first half of their basketball game in Hinton on Friday. (Chris Jackson for the Register-Herald)
121121 SC3.jpg
Summers County’s Gracie Harvey (42) shoots over Montcalm’s Jaden Lambert during the second half of their basketball game in Hinton on Friday. (Chris Jackson for the Register-Herald)
121121 SC4.jpg
Summers County’s Liv Meador (24) dribbles during a fast break during the second half of their basketball game against Montcalm in Hinton on Friday. (Chris Jackson/For the Register-Herald)
121121 SC5.jpg
A member of the student section holds a cutout of a Summers County player’s face during their basketball game against Montcalm in Hinton on Friday. (Chris Jackson/For the Register-Herald)
121121 SC6.jpg
Summers County coach Chad Meador watches his side during their basketball game against Montcalm in Hinton on Friday. (Chris Jackson/For the Register-Herald)
Sullivan Pivont and Jesse Ward added 10 apiece for the Bobcats.
In the first game, River View defeated Chapmanville 63-44.
Montcalm and Chapmanville will meet in the consolation game Saturday at 6 p.m. Summers will take on River View for the championship game at 7:45 p.m.
Montcalm
Taylor White 5, MaKenzie Crews 4, Hayley Kendrick 3, Summer Williams 10.
Summers County
Ashley Cooper 2, Maggie Stover 4, Gracie Harvey 14, Avery Lilly 2, Abby Persinger 6, Liv Meador 5, Sullivan Pivont 10, Jesse Ward 10, Kaylee Jones 1.
M 10 3 3 6 -- 22
SC 19 12 17 6 -- 54
Three-point goals -- M: 1 (Kendrick); SC: 0. Fouled out -- M: Lambert.
Greenbrier East 62, Lewis County 32
WESTON – Allie Dunford went for 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals as Greenbrier East defeated host Lewis County 62-32.
Daisha Summers had 24 points and five steals for the Spartans, who had 22 steals on the night. Lewis County had 31 turnovers overall.
Greenbrier East
Allie Dunford 11, Cadence Stewart 7, Brooke Davis 5, Daisha Summers 24, Layla Spence 6, Aubrey Glover 5, Abigail Mathis 2.
Lewis County
Coylen 2, Post 4, Gangesi 5, Pickney 2, Pickney 8, Wyatt 6, Hurt 3.
GE 24 10 21 7 -- 62
LC 11 4 6 11 -- 32
Three-point goals – GE: 6 (Dunfor, Stewart, Davis, Summers 2, Glover); LC: 2 (Gangemi, Hurt). Fouled out -- none.
Boys
James Monroe 77, Giles County (Va.) 33
NARROWS, Va. – Eli Allen scored 29 points to lead James Monroe to a 77-33 win over Giles County, Va., on the first day of the Narrows (Va.) Christmas Tournament Friday.
Shad Sauvage added 18 points for the Class A No. 2 Mavericks.
Logan Simmons led the Spartans with 13 points.
Giles County (Va.)
Jackson Parks 3, Logan Simmons 13, Nick Simpkins 1, Will Meredith 2, Gishner Dunford 6, Caden Myers 8.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 9, Shad Sauvage 18, Eli Allen 29, Layton Dowdy 2, AJ Walker 8, Collin Fox 7, Cameron Thomas 4.
GC 6 8 13 6 -- 33
JM 20 21 20 16 -- 77
Three-point goals – GC: 1 (Parks); JM: 6 (Burks, Sauvage 3, Allen, Walker). Fouled out -- none.