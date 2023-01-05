Gracie Harvey scored 17 points to lead Summers County to a 61-42 win over visiting Nicholas County on Thursday.
Avery Lilly added 12 points for the Bobcats.
Adrienne Truman scored a game-high 24 points for the Grizzlies.
Nicholas County
Adrienne Truman 24, Lilly Meadows 2, Olivia Stone 2, Tateny Mylett 2, Ruthie Lott 3, Jenna Grose 2, Alexis O’Dell 7.
Summers County
Liv Meador 6, Avery Lilly 12, Gracie Harvey 17, Abby Persinger 8, Sullivan Pivont 5, Ashley Cooper 3, Cheyanne Smith 6, Kaylee Jones 4.NC 3 11 11 17 — 42
SC 17 21 10 13 — 61
Three-point goals — NC: 2 (Truman, Lott); SC: 5 (Lilly 3, Pivont, Cooper). Fouled out — none.
Meadow Bridge 47,
Richwood 44
Charity Reichard had 18 points, five assists and five rebounds as Meadow Bridge earned a narrow 47-44 win over Richwood at Rainelle Christian Academy.
Kierston Rozell added 11 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats (6-1), who will visit Moncalm on Tuesday.
Carlee Dillard led the Lumberjacks’ balanced scoring with 12 points. Addyson Dudley had 11 and Baylee Jarrett 10.
Richwood
Baylee Jarrett 10, Carlee Dillard 12, Addyson Dudley 11, Chloe Cox 3, Savanna Morse 6, Lilly Bragg 2.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 18, Sierra Simmons 2, Riley Roberts 6, Kierston Rozell 11, Kaitlyn Cooper 8, Lillian Hayes 2.
R 9 7 16 12 — 44
MB 16 7 11 13 — 47
Three-point goals — R: 5 (Dillard 2, Dudley 3); MB: 4 (Reichard 3, Rozell); Fouled out — R: Dudley.
Boys
Greater Beckley Christian 87, Van 64
John Rose poured in 34 points as Greater Beckley Christian defeated Van 87-64 in Prosperity.
Averyk Woodson followed Rose with 14 points. Reece Patterson added 13 and Kash Hendrix had 12 on four of the Crusaders’ 11 3-pointers.
Gavin Branham and Shaun Booth both scored 21 for the Bulldogs. Jax McCarty had 10.
Van
Jax McCarty 10, Gavin Branham 21, Shaun Booth 21, Josh Marcum 6, Ian Branham 3, Christian Valle 3.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 34, Aaron Hall 6, Reece Patterson 13, Kash Hendrix 12, Hunter Laxton 6, Averyk Woodson 14, Eli Grubb 2.
V 13 17 19 15 — 64
GBC 19 25 29 14 — 87
Three-point goals — V: 7 (G. Branham 2, Booth, Marcum 2, I. Branham, Valle); GBC: 11 (Rose 2, Patterson 3, Hendrix 4, Laxton 2). Fouled out — GBC: Patterson.
West Logan Christian 66, Victory Baptist 53
Zay Sharard scored 19 points in West Logan Christian’s 66-53 win over Victory Baptist.
James Scites scored 18 and Jacob Walls 12 for the Warriors.
Micah Thomas scored a game-high 20 for the Saints and Ethan Hunt had 13. Victory will host Pipestem Christian Friday at 7 p.m.
West Logan Christian
Andrew Cozart 8, Nick Knox 4, James Scites 18, Jacob Walls 12, Jordan Adams 5, Zay Sharard 19.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 20, Ethan Hunt 13, Noah Childers 2, Isaac Conaway 5, Landon Cormican 8, Jacob Davis 5.
WLC 13 16 21 16 — 66
VBA 8 13 17 15 — 53
Three-point goals — WLC: 3 (Mozart, Adams, Sharard); VBA: 2 (Hunt, Davis). Fouled out — none.
