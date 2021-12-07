PREP BASKETBALL
Boys
Oak Hill 67, Nicholas County 30
oak hill — Jacob Perdue hit five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to lead Oak Hill to a season-opening 67-30 victory over Nicholas County.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 11 and Trevor Kelley 10 for the Red Devils, who will host Class AAAA preseason No. 1 George Washington on Friday.
Colby Pishner scored nine points for the Grizzlies, while Travis Smith and Gage Groggs had eight apiece.
Nicholas will host Braxton County next Tuesday.
Nicholas County (0-1)
Colby Pishner 9, Travis Smith 8, Gage Groggs 8, Brycen Morriston 3, Bryar Bailes 2.
Oak Hill (1-0)
Jacob Perdue 21, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 11, Trevor Kelley 10, Samuel Crist 7, Trey Foster 7, Jeremiah Jackson 4, Leonard Farrow 2, Moses Manns 2, Cade Maynor 1, Malachi Lewis 2.
NC 9 6 8 7 — 30
OH 23 17 19 8 — 67
Three-point goals — NC: 5 (Pishner 2, Smith 2, Morriston); OH: 8 (Perdue 5, Crist, Foster, Vargo-Thomas). Fouled out — none.
Mount View 55, Mercer Christian 43
welch — Thomas Bgell scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Mount View opened its season with a 55-43 win over Mercer Christian.
Tony Bailey scored a team-high 19 points for the Golden Knights, who will play in the Chapmanville Tournament against the host Tigers Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Tanner Keathley scored 21 and Sam Boothe 15 for the Cavaliers (4-1).
Mercer Christian (4-1)
Shaye Basher 7, Tanner Keathley 21, Sam Boothe 15.
Mount View (1-0)
Tony Bailey 19, Kris Jackson 3, Justin Haggerty 7, Jaylen Hall 2, Brendon Rotenberry 7, Malaki Bishop 7, Thomas Bell 10.
MCA 6 8 13 17 — 43
MV 8 14 16 17 — 55
Three-point goals — MCA: 9 (Keathley 5, Boothe 3, Basher); MV: 4 (Bailey, Haggerty, Rotenberry, Bishop). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Summers County 54, Greenbrier West 21
hinton — Maggie Stover and Sullivan Pivont scored 12 points apiece to lead Summers County to a 54-21 win over Greenbrier West.
The Cavaliers (1-2) got eight points from Meagan Poticher.
The Bobcats (2-0) will host the Rogers Oil Tournament starting Friday. Chapmanville and River View will meet at 5:30 p.m., followed by Summers and Montcalm at 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West (1-2)
Natalie Agee 2, Raelyn Palmer 2, Ava Barclay 6, Meagan Poticher 8, Brooke Nutter 3.
Summers County (2-0)
Ashley Cooper 4, Maggie Stover 12, Gracie Harvey 5, Avery Lilly 6, Abby Persinger 5, Liv Meador 4, Sullivan Pivont 12, Jesse Ward 6.
GW 2 4 10 5 — 21
SC 14 14 21 5 — 54
Three-point goals — GW: 0; SC: 0. Fouled out — none.
Webster County 59, Roane County 39
upper glade — Holly Perrine scored 18 points — all on six of Webster County’s nine 3-pointers — as the Highlanders picked up their first win, 59-39 over visiting Roane County.
Sydney Baird added 16 points and Natalie Snyder 11 for Webster (1-1), which will visit Braxton County Thursday at 7 p.m.
Faith Mason scored 17 to lead Roane (0-2).
Roane County (0-2)
Maddie Hall 3, Abbie Eastman 8, Hope Mason 3, Cam Starcher 2, Faith Mason 17, Paige Nealey 6.
Webster County (1-1)
Emily Taylor 2, Natalie Snyder 11, Holly Perrine 18, Josie Mathis 4, Madison Hamric 5, Hannah Cutlip 3, Sydney Baird 16.
RC 11 7 7 14 — 39
WC 8 17 16 18 — 59
Three-point goals — RC: 3 (Nealey 2, Mason); WC: 9 (Perrine 6, Cutlip, Baird 2). Fouled out — none.
Greenbrier East 84, Oak Hill 45
fairlea — Brooke Davis scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as Greenbrier East remained undefeated with an 84-45 win over Oak Hill.
Cadence Stewart added 16 points and nine boards, and Daisha Summers scored a game-high 23 points for the Spartans (3-0).
Oak Hill (2-1) got 17 points and nine rebound from Samiah Lynch and Taysia Gray added 14 points.
Greenbrier East will go to Lewis County on Friday. The Red Devils will host Nicholas County on Thursday.
Oak Hill (2-1)
Eden Gilkey 8, Samiah Lynch 17, Taysia Gray 14, Kalilia James 2, Kara Smith 4.
Greenbrier East (3-0)
Allie Dunford 8, Cadence Stewart 16, Brooke Davis 22, Daisha Summers 23, Layla Pence 4, Aubrey Glover 4, Caroline Dotson 3, Taylor Boswell 2, Alizabeth Wooding 2.
OH 5 11 14 15 — 45
GE 31 16 26 11 — 84
Three-point goals — OH: 5 (Lynch 3, Gray 2); GE: 9 (Dunford, Davis 6, Glover, Dotson). Fouled out — none.