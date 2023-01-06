Nicholas County had five players score in double figures and Liberty scored only four points in the second quarter in a 71-66 Nicholas victory.
The Grizzlies (3-4) were led by Trey Stump’s 17 points. Bryar Bailes had 15, Cole Brown 12, Ethan Collins 11 and Austin Altizer 10.
Zach Bowman paced the Raiders (6-3) with 21 points. Jalen Cook added 16 and Conner Cantley 14.
Nicholas will host Braxton County on Tuesday, while Liberty welcomes Westside.
Liberty
Conner Cantley 14, Ethan Williams 9, RaSean Simms 6, Jalen Cook 16, Zach Bowman 21.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 12, Bryar Bailes 15, Trey Stump 17, Ethan Collins 11, Isaiah Miner 4, Jaxson Morriston 10, Austin Altizer 2.
L 21 4 17 24 — 66
NC 15 20 13 23 — 71
Three-point goals — L: 7 (Williams 3, Cook 3, Bowman); NC: 8 (Bailes 2, Stump 4, Collins, Morriston). Fouled out — L: Simms.
Greater Beckley Christian 54, Montcalm 42
John Rose’s 24 points paced Greater Beckley Christian to a 54-42 win over Montcalm Friday night.
Kash Hendrix added 14 and Averyk Woodson 10 for the Crusaders, who will play Covenant Christian on Thursday.
Noah White led Montcalm with 21 points.
Montcalm
Logan Carver 6, Noah White 21, Zach Fink 2, Tristen Cline 2, Trent Nunn 2, Isaac Moore 2, Kobie Neal 7.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 24, Aaron Hall 2, Reece Patterson 4, Kash Hendrix 14, Averyk Woodson 10.
M 12 13 7 10 — 42
GBC 12 16 16 10 — 54
Three-point goals — M: 0; GBC: 6 (Patterson, Hendrix 4, Woodson). Fouled out — M: Carver; GBC: Patterson.
Victory Baptist 53, Pipestem Christian 52
Micah Thomas scored 20 points and Victory Baptist pulled out a 53-52 win over Pipestem Christian.
Ethan Hunt added 13 for the Saints (5-2), who will visit Mercer Christian on Tuesday.
Pipestem got a game-high 25 points from Silas Mattox and 14 from Luke Rutherford.
Pipestem Christian
Luke Rutherford 14, Trey Mattox 3, Silas Mattox 25, Blake Holt 6, Isaiah Dove 4.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 20, 20, Ethan Hunt 13, Noah Childers 2, Isaac Conaway 5, Landon Cormican 8, Grant Pauley 5.
PC 13 9 11 19 — 52
VB 8 13 17 15 — 53
Three-point goals — PC: 6 (Rutherford, T. Mattox, S. Mattox 4); VB: 2 (Hunt, Davis). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Webster County 75, Tygarts Valley 30
Sydney Baird scored 43 points in Webster County’s 75-30 win over Tygarts Valley.
Baird is now averaging 30.1 points per game this season.
Allie Key added 11 for the Highlanders (8-1), who will host Calhoun County Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley got nine points from Kailen Yokum.
Tygarts Valley
Felicity Walden 2, Summer Lewis-Smith 6, Sarah Defibaugh 5, Kailen Yokum 9, Gracie Barrackman 4, Emma Proudfoot 2, Dakota Branson 2.
Webster County
Hannah Wayne 4, Emily Taylor 6, Josie Mathes 7, Allie Key 11, Hayden Funk 2, Madelyn Williams 2, Sydney Baird 43.
TV 7 5 12 6 — 30
WC 18 24 25 8 — 75
Three-point goals — TV: 0; WC: 4 (Baird 4). Fouled out — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.