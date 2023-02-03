sissonville — Nicholas County held Sissonville to one point in the second overtime and left with a 61-57 victory Friday night.
Ethan Collins led the Grizzlies (8-7) with 15 points. Brycen Morriston added 12, while Cole Brown and Bryar Bailes both had 11.
Sissonville (4-13) got 16 from Broody Scott and 11 from Jake Wiseman.
Nicholas will host Midland Trail on Tuesday.
Nicholas County
Cole Brown 11, Bryar Bailes 11, Ethan Collins 15, Brycen Morriston 12, Jaxson Morriston 9, Austin Altizer 3.
Sissonville
Juanti Evans 5, Jake Wiseman 11, Tanner Griffith 9, Ethan Taylor 8, John Burke 4, Evan Taylor 1, Blake Fisher 3, Broody Scott 16.
NC 12 11 11 13 9 5 — 61
S 9 10 14 14 9 1— 57
Three-point goals — NC: 5 (Brown, Bailes, Collins 2, J. Morriston); S: 4 (Wiseman 3, Griffith). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 76,
Greater Beckley Christian 74, OT
upper glade — Greater Beckley Christian battled back in the second half to force overtime before Class A No. 2 Webster County held on for a 76-74 victory.
Rayden Triplett scored 25 points and had six rebounds and five assists for the Highlanders. Riley Clevenger also had a big night with 24 points, six boards and six assists.
Logan Leichliter had five 3-pointers for 15 points for the second straight game, and Dakota Blankenship grabbed 15 rebounds.
John Rose scored a game-high 36 points for the Crusaders. Aaron Hall had 12, Landon Rose 11 and Kash Hendrix 10.
Webster will host Greenbrier West on Monday, while Greater Beckley will bring in Grace Christian on Thursday.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 36, Aaron Hall 12, Kash Hendrix 10, Averyk Woodson 5, Landon Rose 11.
Webster County
Noah Miller 6, Rayden Triplett 25, Riley Clevenger 24, Dakota Blankenship 4, Logan Leichliter 15, Andrew Hardway 2.
GBC 16 15 14 17 12 — 74
WC 15 20 11 16 14 — 76
Three-point goals — GBC: 7 (J. Rose, Hendrix 2, Woodson, L. Rose 3); WC: 9 (Triplett 3, Clevenger, Leichliter 5). Fouled out — none.
Pipestem Christian 54,
Victory Baptist 50
pipestem — Luke Rutherford scored half of his team’s points with 27 as Pipestem Christian defeated Victory Baptist 54-50.
Trey Mattox added 10 points for the Panthers (16-5), who visit Seneca Trail Christian on Tuesday.
Landon Cormican led the Saints with 20 points. Micah Thomas added 15.
Victory (11-7) will host Mercer Christian on Tuesday.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 15, Ethan Hunt 5, Noah Childers 4, Isaac Conaway 6, Landon Cormican 20.
Pipestem Christian
Luke Rutherford 27, Trey Mattox 10, Silas Mattox 8, Noah Weiss 7, Blake Holt 2.
VB 13 10 12 15 — 50
PC 13 14 18 9 — 54
Three-point goals — VB: 2 (Cormican 2); PC: 8 (Porterfield 4, T. Mattox 2, S. Mattox 2). Fouled out — PC: S. Mattox, Micah Weiss.
Girls
Greenbrier West 49,
River View 47
bradshaw — Preslee Treadway scored 30 points as Class A No. 6 Greenbrier West earned a 49-47 win over River View.
Trista Lester crossed the 1,000-point career mark en route to 21 points to pace the Lady Raiders (10-7).
Haylie Payne added 10 points for River View, while Katie Bailey scored nine points and Abigail Pruitt added seven.
The Cavaliers (15-3) host Midland Trail on Tuesday. River View plays at Man on Monday.
Meadow Bridge 57, Van 24
van — Kierston Rozell scored 15 points and Charity Reichard added 14 as Class A No. 10 Meadow Bridge defeated Van 57-24.
Freshman Lilyan Hayes added 10 for the Wildcats (14-2), who will take on Montcalm at the Fayette County Memorial Building on Monday.
Emma Wilcox scored 18 for the Bulldogs.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 14, Riley Roberts 6, Kierston Rozell 15, Kaitlyn Cooper 4, Lilyan Hayes 10, Jordan Butcher 2, Makenzie Phillips 2, Keira Hanshew 4.
Van
Emma Wilcox 18, Haley Tackett 5, Kiley Lovejoy 1.
MB 21 5 22 9 — 57
V 6 3 6 9 — 24
Three-point goals — MB: (Reichard 2, Rozell, Hayes 3); V: 2 (Wilcox, Tackett). Fouled out — none.
