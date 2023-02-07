summersville — Nicholas County picked up a 65-54 win over Midland Trail on Tuesday.
Bryar Bailes and Jaxson Morriston each scored 13 points apiece and Ethan Collins finished with 12 for Nicholas County.
Eli Campbell and Cody Harrell each finished with 16 points apiece to lead Midland Trail.
Nicholas County (9-7) travels to PikeView Thursday at 7 p.m.. Midland Trail (9-7) travels to Clay County Thursday at 7 p.m.
Midland Trail (9-7)
Eli Campbell 16, Matt Light 15, Cody Harrell 16, Jaden Gladwell 4, T.C. Perry 2, Landon Syner 1
Nicholas County (9-7)
Cole Brown 6, Bryar Bailes 13, Trey Stump 4, Ethan Collins 12, Gage Grogg 5, Isaiah Miner 8, Jaxson Morriston 13, Austin Alter 4
MT: 8 10 13 23 — 54
NC: 14 10 16 25 — 65
3-point goals: MT: 2 (Campbell, Light); NC: 4 (Brown 2, Stump, Gruggs). Fouled out: Harrell (MT), Brown (NC)
Greenbrier East 68, Oak Hill 49
fairlea — Greenbrier East took a 21-6 lead by the end of the first and turned it into a 68-49 win over Oak Hill on Tuesday.
Goose Gabbert scored 15 points and Adam Seams added 12 for the Spartans.
Malachi Lewis had 14 points while Cole Nelson and Trevor Kelly had 12 points apiece for Oak Hill.
Greenbrier East hosts Shady Spring Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Oak Hill travels to PikeView Saturday at 7 p.m.
Oak Hill
Omar Lewis 7, Cole Nelson 12, Malachi Lewis 14, Jeremiah Jackson 4, Trevor Kelly 12
Greenbrier East
Adam Seams 12, Monquelle Davis 7, Goose Gabbert 15, Gabe Patton 9, Chris Sinclair 5, Kaiden Huffman 8, Jude Libby 7, Bryson Bramm 5
OH: 6 18 12 13 — 49
GE: 21 13 15 19 — 68
3-point goals: OH: 6 (Lewis, Nelson 2, Lewis 2, Kelly 2). GE: 4 (Patton, Huffman, Libby, Bramm). Fouled out: None
Victory Baptist 68, Mercer Christian 56
Landon Cormican scored a game-high 23 points as Victory Baptist defeated Mercer Christian 68-56.
Ethan Hunt added 18 and Isaac Conaway 15 for the Saints, who will host Grace Christian Friday at 7 p.m.
Isaac Sharp led the Cavaliers with 17. Sam Boothe had 13 and M.J. Patton 11.
Mercer Christian
Sam Boothe 13, Slaye Basham 7, Briar Lucas 8, Isaac Sharp 17, M.J. Patton 11.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 8, Ethan Hunt 18, Noah Childers 4, Isaac Conaway 15, Landon Cormican 23.
MC 14 13 16 13 — 56
VB 10 22 21 15 — 68
Three-point goals — MC: 5 (Boothe 3, Basham, Patton); VB: 3 (Hunt 2, Cormican). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Summers County 49,
PikeView 36
hinton — Class AA No. 3 Summers County led 25-11 at halftime en route to a 49-36 win over Class AAA No. 10 PikeView.
Gracie Harvey led all scorers with 21 points. Avery Lilly followed with 10 for the Bobcats, who will host Class AA No. 1 Mingo Central on Saturday.
The Panthers got 12 points from Hannah Harden.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 12, Brooke Craft 6, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 2, Haley Justice 4, Jocelyn Hall 5, Riley Meadows 7.
Summers County
Liv Meador 4, Avery Lilly 10, Gracie Harvey 21, Abby Persinger 6, Sullivan Pivont 2, Ashley Cooper 2, Cheyanne Smith 2, Kaylee Jones 2.
PV 4 7 14 11 — 36
SC 12 13 13 11 — 49
Three-point goals — PV: 2 (Hall, Meadows); SC: 1 (Lilly). Fouled out — none.
Meadow Bridge 49,
Montcalm 43
fayetteville — Kierston Rozell scored 21 points as Meadow Bridge defeated Montcalm 49-43 at the Fayette County Memorial Building.
Riley Roberts added 10 for the Wildcats (15-2), who will host Liberty Thursday at Rainelle Christian Academy.
Montcalm got 12 points from Taylor White.
Montcalm
Madison Hudgins 7, Taylor White 12, Hayley Kendrick 9, Tori Sizemore 5.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 2, Sierra Simmons 3, Riley Roberts 10, Kierston Rozell 21, Kaitlyn Cooper 6, Abigail Cooper 2, Lilyan Hayes 3, Emma Blair 2.
M 7 5 8 13 — 43
MB 13 5 10 21 — 49
Three-point goals — M: 3 (Kendrick 3); MB: 6 (Simmons, Rozell 4, Hayes). Fouled out — none.
Mercer Christian 64, Victory Baptist 26
Mercer Christian jumped out to an 18-7 lead by the end of the first and cruised to a 64-26 win over Victory Baptist on Tuesday.
Kayley Trump was the top scorer with 22 points and Ella Botts and Bailee Martin each scored 10 points apiece for Mercer Christian.
Evie Dillon scored 11 points for Victory Baptist.
Victory Baptist (6-8) hosts Grace Christian on Friday.
Mercer Christian
Ella Botts 10, Abby Tufts 6, Bailee Martin 10, Kayley Trump 22, Abby Greer 4, Kaitlin Nester 2
Victory Baptist
Evie Dillon 11, Molly Ward 4, Brooke Daniels 2, Landri Flohr 8, Jada O’Neal 1
MC: 18 18 13 16 — 64
VB: 7 3 10 6 — 26
3-point goals: MC: 2 (Martin 2); VB: 2 (Flohr). Fouled out: none
Late Monday
Independence 33,
Richwood 31
Independence defeated Richwood 33-31 on Monday evening.
Harmony Mills scored 21 points to lead the Patriots.
Addison Dudley finished with 12 points for Richwood.
Independence hosts Midland Trail Thursday at 7
Richwood
Baylee Janett 5, Addison Dudley 12, Chole Cox 6, Alexis Keiffer 1, Sophie Smalley 2, Lilly Bragg 5
Independence
Jenna Harvey 3, Zoey Bragg 3, Harmony Mills 21, Lillie Jackson 3, Kamryn Wooten 1, Alli Hypes 1
R: 4 9 10 8 — 31
I: 2 11 8 12 — 32
3-point goals: R: 2 (Dudley, Bragg); I 1 (Bragg). Fouled out: Janett (R), Cox (R), Keiffer (R)
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Independence 49, Eastern Greenbrier 44
I: Iziah Gordon 27, Brock Green 18
EG: Brayden Godfrey 18, Darius Burns 13, Isaac Hutchison 10
Next: Independence (13-3) will host PikeView on Wednesday
Pickleball lessons offered
The City of Beckley, in conjunction with United Methodist Temple, will conduct beginning pickleball lessons on Thursdays at 6:45 p.m. at UMT.
Learn the rules, basic strokes and strategy from the baseline and kitchen (yes, there is a kitchen in pickleball).
The lessons are free of charge and paddles will be provided.
For questions or more information, call 304-673-8390.
