Prep basketball roundup: New River CTC schedule (updated), area results and schedule

PREP BASKETBALL
Boys
Greenbrier West 74, Summers County 53
HINTON — Brayden McClung’s game-high 21 points paced unbeaten Greenbrier West in a 74-53 win at Summers County.
Three other players scored in double figures for the Cavaliers (5-0) — Chase McClung and Michael Kanode with 14 each, and Dale Boone with 12.
Cruz Testerman led the Bobcats with 14.
Greenbrier West will take on PikeView Friday at 3 p.m. in the New River CTC Invitational. Summers (1-4) will host Richwood on Friday.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 21, Chase McClung 14, Chris Davis 5, Michael Kanode 14, Elijah Perkins 8, Dale Boone 12.
Summers County
Bryson Keaton 6, Sonny Whitt 7, Cruz Testerman 14, Duke Dodson 6, Ethan Eerenberg 9, Peyton Miller 3, Ferrell Mann 8.
GW 20 24 13 17 — 74
SC 11 12 13 17 — 53
Three-point goals — GW: 4 (B. McClung, C. McClung 3); SC: 5 (Keaton 2, Whitt, Testerman, Miller). Fouled out — none.
Calvary Baptist 77, Greater Beckley Christian 69
HURRICANE — With the game tied 59-59 after the third quarter, Calvary Baptist pulled away in the fourth to hand Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian its first loss, 77-69.
Kendrick Wilson buried six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 31 points for the Crusaders (6-1). Kaden Smallwood added 12 and Sherlock Padmore 10.
Isaiah Bosley and Stevie Hicks scored 23 each for Calvary Baptist (10-0).
Greater Beckley will play Westside in the New River CTC Invitational Thursday at 8:15 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kaden Smallwood 12, John Rose 2, Sherlock Padmore 10, Kendrick Wilson 31, Sean-David Kadjo 5, Michael Judy 8, Azel Carmichael 1.
Calvary Baptist
Ben Coleman 14, Micah Daniels 9, Scottie Richards 4, Mason Black 2, Isaiah Bosley 23, Stevie Hicks 23.
GBC 17 19 23 10 — 69
CB 17 22 20 18 — 77
Three-point goals — GBC: 9 (Wilson 6, Kadjo, Judy 2); CB: 9 (Bosley 5, Hicks 4). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Montcalm 41, Meadow Bridge 31
MEADOW BRIDGE — Kayley Hodges scored 17 points to lead Montcalm to a 41-31 win over Meadow Bridge.
Charity Reichard scored 10 for Meadow Bridge (3-4), which will visit Richwood on Thursday.
Montcalm (3-4)
Jaden Lambert 3, Taylor White 4, McKenzie Crews 8, Kayley Hodges 17, Tori Sizemore 3, Summer Williams 6.
Meadow Bridge (3-4)
Charity Reichard 10, Amber Stickler 9, Sierra Simmons 4, Kierston Rozell 8.
M 11 5 12 12 — 41
MB 8 10 5 8 — 31
Three-point goals — M: 1 (Lambert); MB: 2 (Reichard, Stickler). Fouled out — MB: Cooper.
Wednesday's Schedule
Boys
PikeView at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Girls
Greenbrier East at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Bluefield, 7 p.m.
Rescheduled: Greater Beckley Christian at Independence, Jan. 18
New River CTC Invitational Schedule
Boys
Monday
Independence 95, Richwood 37
Princeton vs. Mount View, ppd. (no school in Mercer County), will be rescheduled
Westside 63, Webster County 62
Tuesday
Huntington 55, Woodrow Wilson 50
Wednesday
6:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Mount View
8:15 p.m. — Richwood vs. Man
Wyoming East vs. James Monroe, canceled (Wyoming East in quarantine)
Thursday
3 p.m. — Liberty vs. PikeView
6:30 p.m. — Princeton vs. Huntington
8:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian
Friday
3 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. PikeView
4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Cabell Midland
8:15 p.m. — Independence vs. Shady Spring
Saturday
11:30 a.m. — James Monroe vs. Webster County
1:15 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West
3 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Greater Beckley Christian
6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland
8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Logan
Girls
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. — Huntington 78, PikeView 50
Wednesday
4:45 p.m. — PikeView vs. Spring Valley
Thursday
4:45 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Spring Valley
Friday
6:30 p.m. — Huntington vs. Cabell Midland
Saturday
4:45 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Cabell Midland