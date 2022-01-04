Prep basketball roundup: New River CTC schedule (updated), area results and schedule

Huntington's Dionna Gray is fouled by Pikeview's Hannah Perdue during Tuesday's New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Greenbrier West 74, Summers County 53

HINTON — Brayden McClung’s game-high 21 points paced unbeaten Greenbrier West in a 74-53 win at Summers County.

Three other players scored in double figures for the Cavaliers (5-0) — Chase McClung and Michael Kanode with 14 each, and Dale Boone with 12.

Cruz Testerman led the Bobcats with 14.

Greenbrier West will take on PikeView Friday at 3 p.m. in the New River CTC Invitational. Summers (1-4) will host Richwood on Friday.

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 21, Chase McClung 14, Chris Davis 5, Michael Kanode 14, Elijah Perkins 8, Dale Boone 12.

Summers County

Bryson Keaton 6, Sonny Whitt 7, Cruz Testerman 14, Duke Dodson 6, Ethan Eerenberg 9, Peyton Miller 3, Ferrell Mann 8.

GW   20     24     13     17     —      74

SC    11     12     13     17     —      53

Three-point goals — GW: 4 (B. McClung, C. McClung 3); SC: 5 (Keaton 2, Whitt, Testerman, Miller). Fouled out — none.

Calvary Baptist 77, Greater Beckley Christian 69

HURRICANE — With the game tied 59-59 after the third quarter, Calvary Baptist pulled away in the fourth to hand Class A No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian its first loss, 77-69.

Kendrick Wilson buried six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 31 points for the Crusaders (6-1). Kaden Smallwood added 12 and Sherlock Padmore 10.

Isaiah Bosley and Stevie Hicks scored 23 each for Calvary Baptist (10-0).

Greater Beckley will play Westside in the New River CTC Invitational Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

Greater Beckley Christian

Kaden Smallwood 12, John Rose 2, Sherlock Padmore 10, Kendrick Wilson 31, Sean-David Kadjo 5, Michael Judy 8, Azel Carmichael 1.

Calvary Baptist

Ben Coleman 14, Micah Daniels 9, Scottie Richards 4, Mason Black 2, Isaiah Bosley 23, Stevie Hicks 23.

GBC 17     19     23     10     —      69

CB    17     22     20     18     —      77

Three-point goals — GBC: 9 (Wilson 6, Kadjo, Judy 2); CB: 9 (Bosley 5, Hicks 4). Fouled out — none.

Girls

Montcalm 41, Meadow Bridge 31

MEADOW BRIDGE — Kayley Hodges scored 17 points to lead Montcalm to a 41-31 win over Meadow Bridge.

Charity Reichard scored 10 for Meadow Bridge (3-4), which will visit Richwood on Thursday.

Montcalm (3-4)

Jaden Lambert 3, Taylor White 4, McKenzie Crews 8, Kayley Hodges 17, Tori Sizemore 3, Summer Williams 6.

Meadow Bridge (3-4)

Charity Reichard 10, Amber Stickler 9, Sierra Simmons 4, Kierston Rozell 8.

M     11     5     12     12     —     41

MB     8     10     5     8     —     31

Three-point goals — M: 1 (Lambert); MB: 2 (Reichard, Stickler). Fouled out — MB: Cooper.

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys

PikeView at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Girls

Greenbrier East at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Bluefield, 7 p.m.

Rescheduled: Greater Beckley Christian at Independence, Jan. 18

New River CTC Invitational Schedule

Boys

Monday

Independence 95, Richwood 37

Princeton vs. Mount View, ppd. (no school in Mercer County), will be rescheduled

Westside 63, Webster County 62

Tuesday

Huntington 55, Woodrow Wilson 50

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. — Liberty vs. Mount View

8:15 p.m. — Richwood vs. Man

Wyoming East vs. James Monroe, canceled (Wyoming East in quarantine)

Thursday

3 p.m. — Liberty vs. PikeView

6:30 p.m. — Princeton vs. Huntington

8:15 p.m. — Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian

Friday

3 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. PikeView

4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Cabell Midland

8:15 p.m. — Independence vs. Shady Spring

Saturday

11:30 a.m. — James Monroe vs. Webster County

1:15 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West

3 p.m. — Wyoming East vs. Greater Beckley Christian

6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland

8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Logan

Girls

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. — Huntington 78, PikeView 50

Wednesday

4:45 p.m. — PikeView vs. Spring Valley

Thursday

4:45 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Spring Valley

Friday

6:30 p.m. — Huntington vs. Cabell Midland

Saturday

4:45 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Cabell Midland

