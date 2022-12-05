GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Harmony Mills scored a career-high 41 points to lead Independence to a 55-47 victory over Montcalm Monday night.
Mills was 13-of-19 at the free throw line.
Montcalm got 19 points from Tori Sizemore and 12 from Summer Williams.
Independence (2-0) will take on Sherman on Wednesday.
Independence
Harmony Mills 41, Makaila Bolen 6, Jenna Harvey 4, Hailey Ratliff 3, Lillie Jackson 1.
Montcalm
Tori Sizemore 19, Summer Williams 12, Hayley Kendrick 7, Taylor White 5, Madyson Hudgins 2, Carly McPeak 2.
I 11 19 9 16 — 55
M 10 11 21 11 — 47
Three-point goals — I: 1 (Ratliff); M: 0. Fouled out — M: White.
Meadow Bridge 46,
Covington, Va., 36
RAINELLE — Kierston Rozell had 18 points and 10 rebounds in Meadow Bridge’s 46-36 win over Covington, Va., at Rainelle Christian Academy.
Charity Reichard added 11 points for the Wildcats (2-0), who will visit Liberty Thursday at 7 p.m.
Covington got a game-high 22 points from Lauren Bragg.
Covington, Va.
Harley Reynolds 2, Alexis Wall 9, Kyra Rose 1, Lauren Bragg 22, Taylor Staton 3.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 11, Riley Roberts 5, Kierston Rozell 18, Kaitlyn Cooper 6, Abigail Cooper 1, Lillian Hayes 5.
C 8 11 9 9 — 36
MB 4 12 8 20 — 46
Three-point goals — C: 1 (Wall); MB: 2 (Rozell, Hayes). Fouled out — C: Bragg.
Victory Baptist 48,
Cross Lanes Christian 33
Evie Dillon poured in 20 points to lead Victory Baptist to its first win of the season, 48-33 over Cross Lanes Christian.
Landri Flohr added 15 for the Saints (1-1), who will host Seneca Trail Christian next Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Eliza Bacchus finished with 10 points for Cross Lanes Christian.
Cross Lanes Christian
Breanna Webb 9, Sydney Persinger 7, Eliza Bacchus 10, Kiersten Edge 7.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 3, Evie Dillon 20, Molly Ward 2, Brooke Daniels 6, Landri Flohr 15, Grace Ward 2.
CLC 7 7 17 2 — 33
VB 10 10 15 13 — 48
Three-point goals — CLC: 4 (Bacchus 2, Persinger, Edge); VB: 4 (Daniels, Flohr 3). Fouled out — CLC: Brookelynn Rimmey, Webb.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Victory Baptist 48,
Cross Lanes Christian 39
Landon Cormican buried four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points as Victory Baptist defeated Cross Lanes Christian 48-39.
Micah Thomas added 15 points for the Saints (2-0), who will visit Teays Valley Christian Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Cross Lanes Christian got 14 points from Christian Shamblin.
Cross Lanes Christian
Gavin Osborne 6, Jon Dillon 3, Andrew Nolan 8, Christian Shamblin 14, Nathan Argento 2, Parker Vance 6.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 15, Ethan Hunt 6, Isaac Conway 4, Noah Childers 6, Landon Cormican 17
Three-point goals — CLC: 7 (Dillon, Nolan 2, Shamblin 3, Vance); VB: 5 (Hunt, Cormican 4). Fouled out — CLC: Shamblin.
Today’s Local Schedule
Girls
Dec. 6
Greenbrier East at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Richwood, 7:30 p.m.
Summers County at Shady Spring, 7 p.m.
River View at Westside, 7 p.m.
South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Boys
Greater Beckley Christian at Beth Haven Christian, 7 p.m.
Independence at Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.
