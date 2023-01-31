James Monroe jumped out to a 25-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 111-38 win over Meadow Bridge on Tuesday.
Eli Allen had 26 points, Josh Burks finished with 21 and Cooper Ridgeway added 13 for James Monroe.
Connor Mullins had 14 and Blake Bennett finished with 12 for Meadow Bridge.
James Monroe (15-2) hosts Bluefield on Feb. 10 at 5:45 p.m. Meadow Bridge (3-10) travels to Clay County Thursday at 7 p.m.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 21, Layton Dowdy 5, Cooper Ridgeway 13, Eli Allen 26, Ryan Mann 2, Braxton Charlton 10, Evan Hunter 10, Collin Fox 6, Ethan Ganoe 2, Owen Jackson 6, Brady Baker 10
Meadow Bridge
Blake Bennett 12, Brycen Sawyers 6, Connor Mullins 14, Kaiden Sims 6
JM: 25 34 32 20 — 111
MB: 9 11 9 9 — 38
3-point goals: MB 3 (Mullins 3); JM 10 (Burks 3, Dowdy, Allen 4, Charlton 2). Fouled out: None.
Independence 76,
Greater Beckley Christian 59
Cyrus Goodson scored 37 points to lead Independence in a 76-59 win over Greater Beckley Christian.
Corey Shumate and Colton Hughes each scored 10 points apiece for Independence.
John Rose also scored 37 points to lead Greater Beckley Christian.
Independence hosts PikeView Friday at 7 p.m. Greater Beckley Christian travels to Van Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Independence
Cyrus Goodson 37, Jordan James 8, Sylas Nelson 9, Corey Shumate 10, Colton Hughes 10, Zach Smith 2
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 37, Aaron Hall 5, Reece Patterson 4, Kash Hendrix 6, Averyk Woodson 7
I: 13 25 17 21 — 76
GBC: 14 9 25 11 — 59
3-point goals: I: 7 (Goodson 4, James 2, Nelson)); GBC: 7 (Rose 4, Hendrix 2, Woodson). Fouled out: None.
Webster County 83, Clay County 48
upper glade — Rayden Triplett had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as Webster County defeated visiting Clay County 83-48.
Logan Leichliter scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers in the third quarter, while finishing with 10 rebounds and four assists.
Riley Clevenger had 19 points and Zach McCourt 10.
Micah Osborne scored 18 for the Panthers.
The Highlanders (12-3) will host Greater Beckley Christian Friday at 7 p.m.
Clay County
Micah Osborne 18, Trenton Gibson 8, Ayden Brown 3, Mason Sears 4, Zach Deyton 5, Jakoby Nichols 5, Landon Spradlin 5.
Webster County
Rayden Triplett 14, Riley Clevenger 19, Dakota Blankenship 5, Logan Leichliter 15, Kyle McMillion 8, Noah Miller 9, Ashton Moll 3, Zach McCourt 10.
CC 10 15 11 12 — 48
WC 18 20 23 22 — 83
Three-point goals — CC: 5 (Gibson 2, Deyton, Nichols, Spradlin); WC: 12 (Clevenger 3, Blankenship, Leichliter 5, Miller, Moll, McCourt). Fouled out — CC: Williams.
Victory Baptist 79,
Lewisburg Christian 51
lewisburg — Victory Baptist took a 48-25 lead at the half and rolled to a 79-51 victory over Lewisburg Christian on Tuesday.
Micah Thomas had a game-high 33 points, Ethan Hunt added 16 and Isaac Canaway had 10 for Victory Baptist.
Trey Wiley scored 25 points and Austin Beane tossed in 11 for Lewisburg Christian.
Victory Baptist (10-6) travels to Pipestem Christian Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 33, Ethan Hunt 16, Noah Childers 8, Isaac Canaway 10, Landon Carmican 7, Grant Pauley 3
Lewisburg Christian
Austin Beane 11, Dylan Wykle 7, Gabe Neal 2, Whitley Mabry 3, Isaac Holliday 3, Trey Wiley 25
VB: 22 26 19 12 — 79
LC: 16 9 16 10 — 51
3-point goals: VB: 6 (Hunt 4, Carmican Pauley); LC: 7 (Beane, Wykle, Mabry, Holliday, Wiley 3). Fouled out: None
Girls
Lewisburg Christian 50
Victory Baptist 44
lewisburg — Lewisburg Christian outscored Victory Baptist 17-10 in the fourth quarter for a 50-44 win on Tuesday.
Leah Conner was the top scorer in the contest with 21 points and Mady Bruce finished with 16 for Lewisburg Christian.
Evie Dillon had 19 points for Victory Baptist.
Victory Baptist (4-7) hosts Granite Christian on Thursday.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 4, Evie Dillon 19, Molly Ward 6, Brooke Daniels 9, Landri Flohr 6
Lewisburg Christian
Mady Bruce 16, Lauren Beane 8, Leah Comer 21,Kennedy Bruce 5
VB: 5 7 22 10 — 44
LC: 16 9 8 17 — 50
3-point goals: VB: 1 (Dillon); LC: 4 (M. Bruce, Beane, Comer, K. Bruce). Fouled out: None
Late
Meadow Bridge 51, Sherman 37
Kierston Rozell scored 22 points to lead Meadow Bridge past Sherman 51-37.
Lilyan Hayes added 15 for the Wildcats (13-1), who will visit Greenbrier West Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Summers County 81
Pocahontas County 22
dunmore — Abby Persinger scored 19 points to lead Class AA No. 3 Summers County to an 88-22 win at Pocahontas County.
Avery Lilly followed with 18. Liv Meador had 12 and Gracie Harvey 10.
Shayla Bennett scored six for the Warriors.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Pineville 40, Road Branch 33
P: Konnor Fox 16, Ashton Blankenship 14, Dylan Holden 8, Jake Stewart 2
RB: Connor Booth 13, Hunter Adkins 11, Braxton Blankenship 7, Bronson Lusk 2
Next: Pineville (9-4) will play Herndon Thursday on Eighth Grade Night
