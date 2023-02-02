Harmony Mills had 19 points and 10 rebounds as Independence defeated Class A No. 10 Meadow Bridge 49-42 Thursday, ending the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak.
Kamryn Wooten added nine points and 11 boards for the Patriots (7-11), who will visit Richwood on Monday.
Meadow Bridge (13-2) got 11 points from Kierston Rozell and nine from Charity Reichard. The Wildcats will visit Van on Friday.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 9, Sierra Simmons 3, Riley Roberts 8, Kierston Rozell 11, Kaitlyn Cooper 6, Lilyan Hayes 5.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 3, Makaila Bolen 6, Harmony Mills 19, Lillie Jackson 2, Bella Green 4, Kamryn Wooten 9, Alli Hypes 6.
MB 8 9 20 5 — 42
I 12 11 15 11 — 49
Three-point goals — MB: 2 (Simmons, Rozell); I: 0. Fouled out — MB: Simmons; I: Jackson.
Victory Baptist 66,
Granite Christian 12
Evie Dillon and Grace Ward scored 14 points each in Victory Baptist’s 66-12 win over Granite Christian.
Jada O’Neal added nine for the Saints (5-7), who will host Ballard Christian Monday at 6 p.m.
Granite Christian
Peyton Farley 5, Rachel Boyer 4, Cara Hedrick 3.
Victory Baptist
Emma Brush 5, Evie Dillon 14, Molly Ward 8, Landri Flohr 4, Brooke Daniels 4, Callie Bethel 2, Grace Ward 14, Jada O’Neal 9, Kayden Mooney 4, Julianne McNeely 2.
GC 2 1 4 5 — 12
VB 24 18 16 8 — 66
Three-point goals — GC: 0; VB: 0. Fouled out — none.
Boys
Midland Trail 64,
Greenbrier West 62
charmco — Eli Campbell and Matt Light both scored 15 as Midland Trail got out of Charmco with a 64-62 victory.
Cody Harrell added 10 for the Patriots (9-5), who will host Herbert Hoover on Friday.
The Cavaliers were led by Brayden McClung’s 19 points. West (5-11) will visit Meadow Bridge on Saturday,
Midland Trail
Eli Campbell 15, Matt Light 15, Cody Harrell 10, Jaden Gladwell 8, T.C. Perry 6, Justin Cooper 8.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 19, Tanner Hagy 9, Kadin Parker 5, Matthew Thomas 2, Isaac Agee 2, Dale Boone 7, Chris Davis 2, Asher Barclay 2, Michael Kanode 12.
MT 18 14 14 18 — 64
GW 13 14 13 21 — 62
Three-point goals — MT: 3 (Hagy, Thomas, Boone); GW: . Fouled out — none.
Greater Beckley Christian 88
Van 77
van — John Rose scored a game-high 34 points in Greater Beckley Christian’s 88-77 win over Van.
Aaron Hall followed with 17 points for the Crusaders. Kash Hendrix had 13 and Averyk Woodson scored 12.
Shawn Booth led the Bulldogs with 24. Jax McCarty and Gavin Branham both had 18, while Josh Marcum poured in 12.
Greater Beckley (6-9) will visit Webster County on Friday.
Greater Beckley Christian
John Rose 34, Aaron Hall 17, Reece Patterson 2, Kash Hendrix 13, Averyk Woodson 12, Eli Grubb 2, Kaiden Bolen 8.
Van
Jax McCarty 18, Gavin Branham 18, Shawn Booth 24, Josh Marcum 12, Ian Branham 5.
GBC 21 22 23 22 — 88
V 13 14 15 35 — 77
Three-point goals — GBC: 7 (Hendrix 3, Woodson 2, Bolen 2); V: 11 (McCarty 2, G. Branham 2, Booth 2, Marcum 4, I Granham). Fouled out — none.
Victory Baptist 62,
Granite Christian 32
Micah Thomas scored 30 points as Victory Baptist defeated Granite Christian 62-32.
Granite got 18 from Isaac Bronson.
Victory (11-7) will visit Pipestem Christian on Friday.
Granite Christian
Isaac Bronson 18, Barak Nichols 6, Rhett Boyer 2, Matthew Shelton 6.
Victory Baptist
Micah Thomas 30, Ethan Hunt 4, Isaac Conaway 2, Landon Cormican 4, Grant Pauley 7, Matthew Belcher 4, Gabe Childers 2, Chase Stevens 3, Owen Giles 2, Joel McNeely 4.
GC 3 6 7 16 — 32
VB 15 25 9 15 — 62
Three-point goals — GC: 4 (Bronson 2, Shelton 2); VB: 1 (Pauley). Fouled out — none.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Local Results
Boys
Independence 51, Trap Hill 35
I: Broc Johnson 26, Iziah Gordon 13, Brock Green 12
TH: J. Workman 12, I. Lusk 11
Next: Independence (12-2) will visit Logan Saturday at 3 p.m.
Pineville 53, Herndon 21
P: Konnor Fox 14, Jax Cook 8, Braden Hood 7, Peyton Peck 3, Dylan Golden 2, Jaxson Walker 2, Jake Stewart 2, Chris Hatfield 2, Eli Lester 2, Cameron Huffman 2, Nate Cook 2, Mason Cook 2, Jordan Trent 2, Avery Hall 2, Ashton Blankenship 1
H: Jonah Hendricks 10, Aidan Burks 4, Logan Reed 4, June Bowers 2, Gabe Shrewsbury 1
Next: Pineville (10-4) will visit Mullens on Wednesday
