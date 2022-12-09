GIRLS PREP
BASKETBALL
Abby Dillon sank four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as Woodrow Wilson picked up its first win, 63-53 over John Marshall.
Lataja Creasey added 14 points for the Flying Eagles (1-1).
Kayli Derrow led the Monarchs with 20 points and Kaitlyn Blake added 18.
Woodrow will visit Bluefield on Tuesday.
John Marshall
Kayli Derrow 20, Rilee Storm 5, Masyn Inclan 4, Kaitlyn Blake 18, Lilie Babieczuk 6.
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 24, Lataja Creasy 14, Sarah Hopkins 3, Leiloni Manns 9, Taylor Gunter 2, Danya Burton 7, Mya Wooton 4.
JM 14 15 10 14 — 53
WW 19 19 16 9 — 63
Three-point goals — JM: 3 (Derrow 2, Sturm); WW: 6 (Dillon 4, Creasey, Hopkins). Fouled out — JM: Derrow.
Wyoming East 62, Ritchie County 42
MORGANTOWN — Cadee Blackburn scored a game-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds as Wyoming East defeated Ritchie County on the first day of the Vision Homes Invitational at Trinity Christian.
Maddie Clark had nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Alivia Monroe grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots.
Ritchie County got 17 points from Rebecca Rupert.
The Warriors (3-0) will play Frankfort today at 2:30 p.m.
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 4, Maddie Clark 9, Kayley Bane 9, Abby Russell 4, Cadee Blackburn 26, Alivia Monroe 5, Laken Toler 2, Charleigh Price 3.
Ritchie
Jayci Gray 7, Marissa Jeffrey 6, Andrea Davis 6, Rebecca Rupert 17, Macie Ireland 6.
WE 14 16 19 13 — 62
RC 5 11 13 13 — 42
Three-point goals — WE: 8 (Clark, Bane, Blackburn 6); RC: 1 (Jeffrey). Fouled out — RC: Ireland.
Summers County 71, Frankfort 66
MORGANTOWN — Summers County had a 14 point lead by halftime and held on for a 71-66 win over Frankfort in the Vision Homes Invitational at Trinity Christian on Friday.
Grace Harvey scored 30 points and Sullivan Pivont added 20 for Summers County.
Large Grove had 29 points, Erin Lease added 12 and Carlee Kesner tossed in 11 for Frankfurt.
Summers County (2-0) will play Hampshire in the Vision Homes Invitational today at 11 a.m.
Summers County
Liv Meador 5, Avery Lilly 10, Grace Harvey 30, Sullivan Pivont 20, Jessie Ward 4, Kaylee James 2
Frankfurt
Lynsey Zimmerman 2, Larae Grove 29, Arin Lease 12, Carlee Kesner 11, Madi Ruble 1, Avery Noel 7, Grace Scott 2, Lilly Mills 2
SC: 19 20 10 22 — 71
F: 13 12 14 17 — 66
3-point goals: SC: 6 (Lilly 2, Pivont 4); F: 1 (Kesner) Fouled out: None.
Mount View 57,
Richwood 49
WELCH — Milysha Martin scored 29 points as Mount View won its season opener, 57-49 over visiting Richwood.
Myasia Hill added 17 for the Golden Knights, who started the game with five players and finished with three after two fouled out.
Baylee Jarrett scored 13 for Richwood. Carlee Dillard had 12 and Chloe Cox 10.
Mount View will take on Graham, Va., on Tuesday.
Richwood
Bayley Jarrett 13, Carlee Dillard 12, Chloe Cox 10, Savanna Moose 4
Mount View
Milysha Martin 29, Myasia Hill 17, Kierston Lucas 9, Rhianna Hill 2.
R 12 10 5 22 — 49
MV 11 12 26 8 — 57
Three-point goals — R: 1 (Jarrett, Dillard); MV: (Martin 3, Hill 3). Fouled out — MV: Hill, Lucas.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
James Monroe 71,
Bland, Va. 52
NARROWS, Va. — Defending Class A state champion James Monroe opened up the season with a 71-52 win over Bland, Va., on Friday.
Eli Allen led all scoring with 27 points, Josh Burks added 15 and Colin Fox had 10 for the Mavericks.
David Boone had 13 and Chance James scored 12 for Bland, Va.
James Monroe (1-0) will continue play in the Narrows tournament today.
James Monroe (1-0)
Josh Burks 15, Eli Allen 27, Braxton Charlton 3, Collin Fox 10, Juan Hopkins 8, Brady Baker 8
Bland, Va.
Eli Walters 2, Jack Johnson 3, Chance James 12, David Boone 13, Landon Smith 2, Nate Nulley 2, Jake Pauley 12, Brady Thompson 6
JM: 14 17 23 17 — 71
B: 16 7 12 17 — 52
3-point goals — JM: 3 (Burks 2, Charlton); B: 9 (Johnson, James 3, Boone 3, Pauley 2). Fouled out: None.
Greenbrier West 93,
Richwood 42
CHARMCO — Dale Boone scored a career-high 34 points against his former team as Greenbrier West opened the season with a 93-42 win over Richwood.
Brayden McClung added 14 and Matthew Thomas 13 for the Cavaliers, who will visit Wyoming East on Tuesday.
Cooper Donahue led Richwood (0-1) with 17 points. The Lumberjacks will play Midland Trail on Tuesday.
Richwood
Grant Russell 8, Aiden Miller 3, Cooper Donahue 17, Trea Trevollette 9, Tyler Barnhouse 2, Adryan Frame 2, Dakota O’Dell 2.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 14, Tanner Hagy 5, Damian Dixon 5, Kadin Parker 4, Matthew Thomas 13, Dale Boone 34, Chris Davis 4, Levi Ramsey 2, Asher Barclay 6, Michael Kanode 7.
R 8 7 15 13 — 42
GW 33 25 14 19 — 93
Three-point totals — R: 4 (Russell 2, Miller, Donahue); GW: 9 (McClung, Hagy, Dixon, Parker, Thomas, Boone 4). Fouled out — R: Donahue, GW: Thomas.
PikeView 97, Greater Beckley Christian 55
PRINCETON — PikeVIew outscored Greater Beckley Christian 61-25 in the first and and cruised to a 97-55 win on Friday.
Jared Vestal led PikeView with 18 points, Peyton Greer added 15, Nathan Riffe tossed in 12 and Braeden Harvey and Zayden Neevey each scored 10 apiece.
John Rose led all scoring with 35 points for Greater Beckley Christian.
PikeView and Greater Beckley Christian (0-1) will continue play in the tournament today.
Greater Beckley Christian (0-1)
John Rose 35, Aaron Hall 5, Reece Patterson 2, Kash Hendrix 7, Hunter Laxton 1, Kolton Harper 3, Kaden Bolen 2
PikeView
Drew Damewood 8, Nathan Riffe 12, Brett Samosky 6, David Thomas 8, Jared Vestal 18, Elijah Hall 2, Peyton Greer 15, Chad King 2, Braedon Harvey 10, Zayden Neevey 10, Kalum Kiser 6
GBC: 13 12 12 18 — 55
P: 25 36 12 22 — 97
3-point goals: GBC: 2 (Rose, Hendrix); P: 3 (Smoky, Greer, Neevey).
