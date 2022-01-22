Girls
Independence 61, Liberty 38
Alyssa Daniels had 29 points and 11 rebounds as Independence defeated Liberty 61-38 Saturday afternoon.
Alli Hypes added 12 points and Chloe Honaker 10. Sarah Bragg grabbed 10 boards and Makaila Bolen eight.
Liberty got 15 points from Chloe McGee — all on 3-pointers — and 11 from Brooke Bowen.
Liberty
Kirsten Miller 9, Chloe McGhee 15, Kady Jarrell 3, Brooke Bowen 11.
Independence
Sarah Bragg 1, Jenna Harvey 2, Makaila Bolen 4, Alli Hypes 12, Chloe Honaker 10, Alyssa Daniels 29, Bella Green 2, Nikki Jarrell 1.
L 2 6 12 18 — 38
I 14 18 20 10 — 61
Three-point goals — L: 7 (Miller, McGhee 5, Jarrell); I: 3 (Daniels 3). Fouled out — none.
Summers County 44, PikeView 42
GARDNER — Gracie Harvey scored 11 points and Summers County held off PikeView in the fourth quarter for a 44-42 win.
Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont added nine apiece.
Hannah Perdue led PikeView with 15 points. Riley Meadows added 11.
Summers County
Ashley Cooper 2, Maggie Stover 9, Gracie Harvey 11, Avery Lilly 2, Abby Persinger 2, Liv Meador 9, Sullivan Pivont 9.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 7, Brooke Craft 4, Hannah Perdue 15, Anyah Brown 5, Riley Meadows 11.
SC 15 12 8 9 — 44
PV 13 7 8 14 — 42
Three-point goals — SC: 1 (Pivont), PV: 1 (Perdue). Fouled out — SC: Harvey; PV: Perdue, Craft.
Jefferson 61, Greenbrier East 54
FAIRLEA — Heaven Murray scored 22 points and Justus Lee added 15 as visiting Jefferson defeated Greenbrier East 61-54.
Daisha Summers had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans. Cadence Stewart finished with 15 points and five boards.
J 16 11 14 20 — 61
GE 11 13 16 14 — 54
Boys
Nicholas County 57, Midland Trail 55
SUMMERSVILLE — Nicholas County fought off a first-quarter deficit and held off Midland Trail 57-55 for its first victory of the season.
Colby Pishner scored a team-high 20 points for the Grizzlies and Ethan Collins had 10.
John Paul Morrison led Trail with a game-high 23 points. Matthew Light added 13.
Midland Trail
John Paul Morrison 23, Ayden Simms 2, Eli Campbell 5, Cade Kincaid 3, Cody Harrell 6, Bo Persinger 3, Matthew Light 13.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 20, Travis Smith 2, Briar Bailes 8, Ethan Collins 10, Gage Groggs 9, Wesley Hill 2, Cole Brown 4, Austin Altizer 2.
MT 14 10 14 17 — 55
NC 6 15 19 17 — 57
Three-point goals — MT: 6 (Morrison 2, Campbell, Harrell, Persinger, Light); NC: 2 (Collins 2). Fouled out — MT: Kincaid.
Late Friday
Greenbrier East 88, Washington 27
CHARLES TOWN — Greenbrier East led 45-6 at halftime en route to an 88-27 win over Washington.
Adam Seams led the Spartans with 18 points. Goose Gabbert had 12 and Aaron Griffith 11.
Washington got 11 from Chance Zimmerman.
Greenbrier East
Kyle Withrow 3, Zach Patton 7, Adam Seams 18, Monquelle Davis 5, Goose Gabbert 12, Aaron Griffith 11, Gabe Patton 6, Kaiden Huffman 2, Jude Libby 7, Bryson Brammer 9, Chris Sinclair 2, Mike Pate 2.
Washington
Chance Zimmerman 11, Adam Harp 2, Trenton Burch 5, Christian Longerbeam 6, Noah Failks 3.
GE 18 27 20 33 — 88
W 4 2 11 10 — 27
Three-point goals — GE: 9 (Withrow, Patton, Seams 2, Davis, Gabbert 2, Griffith); W: 3 (Burch, Longerbeam 2). Fouled out — none.