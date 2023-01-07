Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna picked up her 200th career win as the Warriors topped St. Marys 69-47 in the Logan Classic on Saturday.
Cadee Blackburn scored a game-high 21 points for the Warriors (8-1). Maddie Clark added 18 and Kayley Bane 12.
St. Marys got 19 from Addie Davis.
The Warriors defeated St. Marys 54-34 in last year’s state semifinals.
Wyoming East will visit Mingo Central on Wednesday.
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 2, Maddie Clark 18, Kayley Bane 12, Abby Russell 4, Cadee Blackburn 21, Alivia Monroe 4, Gabby Cameron 2, Abi Baker 4, Kyleigh Martin 2.
St. Marys
Breanna Price 6, Kierra Marten 8, Callie Powell 8, Addie Davis 19, Zoe Davis 6.
WE 10 17 23 19 — 69
SM 9 11 8 19 — 47
Three-point goals — WE: 7 (Clark 3, Russell, Blackburn 3); SM: 3 (Powell, Davis 2). Fouled out — none.
Independence 67, Van 22
Independence outscored Van 20-1 in the second quarter and went on to win 67-22.
Harmony Mills led the Patriots with 16 points.
Van got 17 points from Emma Wilcox.
Independence will visit Sherman on Friday.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 4, Zoey Bragg 8, Makaila Bolen 6, Heidi Wood 2, Harmony Mills 16, Bailee Bolen 2, Lillie Jackson 4, Bella Green 3, Kamryn Wooten 6, Maddy Nelson 3, Alli Hypes 2, Hailey Ratliff 6, Sarah Billings 5.
Van
Emma Wilcox 17, Hailey Tackett 1, Shanna Cabell 4.
I 18 20 18 11 — 67
V 11 1 16 4 — 22
Three-point goals — I: 4 (Mills 2, Nelson, Billings); V: 0. Fouled out — V: Wilcox, Tackett.
