BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
SUMMERSVILLE — Malachi Lewis scored 22 points as Oak Hill opened the season with a 57-49 win at Nicholas County.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 12 points and Omar Lewis 11 for the Red Devils, who visit George Washington on Friday.
Bryar Bailes led Nicholas with 18. The Grizzlies will play Nitro on Dec. 17.
Oak Hill
Malachi Lewis 22, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12, Omar Lewis 11, Cole Legg 5, Trevor Kelley 3, Chance Minor 2, Moses Manns 2.
Nicholas County
Bryar Bailes 18, Cole Brown 9, Gage Groggs 6, Trey Stump 4, Jaxson Morriston 4, Ethan Collins 3, Austin Altizer 2.
OH 11 13 7 26 — 57
NC 12 11 8 18 — 49
Three-point goals — OH: 4 (Lewis 2, Legg, Kelley); NC: 8 (Brown, Bailes 5, Stump, Collins). Fouled out — NC: Stump.
Teays Valley Christian 68,
Victory Baptist 55
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley outscored Victory Baptist by 11 in the second quarter and held on to win 68-55 on Tuesday night.
Alex Starcher led Teays Valley with 23 points, Kris Lin followed close behind with 21 and Richard Fu added 18.
Ethan Hun led all scoring with 27 points, 18 from distance, and Micah Thomas had 12 for Victory Baptist.
Victory Baptist (2-1) will host Seneca Trail Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Victory Baptist (2-1)
Micah Thomas 12, Ethan Hunt 27, Isaac Conway 2, Noah Childers 6, Landon Cormican 8
Teays Valley Christian (4-0)
Alex Starcher 23,Bailey Christian 3, Richard Fu 18, Kris Lin 21, Wade Browder 3
VB: 13 7 18 17 — 55
TV: 13 18 21 16 — 68
3-point goals: VB: 6 (Hunt 6); TV:6 (Starcher 5, Christian) Fouled out: Thomas (VB), Starcher (TV)
GIRLS PREP
BASKETBALL
Summers County 84,
Shady Spring 46
HINTON — Summers County jumped out to a 23-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, on the way to an 84-46 win over Shady Spring on Tuesday.
Sullivan Pivont led all scoring with 21 points, 15 from beyond the arc, Gracie Garvey finished with 15, Abby Persinger added 12 and Avery Lilly and Liv Meadows had 11 and 10 points for Summers County.
Kendra Pizzino scored 20 points and Kylee Barnes tossed in 13 for Shady Spring.
Summers County (1-0) will play Frankfort in the Vision Homes Invitational at Trinity Christian at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Shady Spring will travel to Midland Trail Thursday at 7 p.m.
Summers County (1-0)
Liv Meadow 10, Avery Lilly 11, Gracie Garvey 15, Abby Persinger 12, Sullivan Pivont 21, Kensi Plumley 3, Cheyenne Smith 6, Jesse Ward 3, Kaylee Jones 2
Shady Spring
Kendra Pizzino 20, Kylee Barnes 13, Braylee Wiseman 6, Megan Hendrick 4, Kendall Lilly 1, Gracie McAllister 2
SC: 23 18 22 21 — 84
SS: 10 8 12 16 — 46
3-point goals: SC: 7 (Lilly, Pivont 5, Plumley); SS: 6 (Pizzino 4, Barnes 2). Fouled out: Hendrick (SS).
Greenbrier East 82,
Riverside 46
QUINCY — Cadence Stewart had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Greenbrier East’s 82-46 win at Riverside.
Kennedy Stewart finished with 24 points, four assists, three rebounds and three blocks. Caroline Dotson added 14 points, six assists and five boards. Hannah Fuller grabbed eight rebounds.
Riverside got 17 points from Mallory Crowder and 11 from Alanna McKenzie.
East (3-0) will host John Marshall on Saturday.
Wyoming East 63,
PikeView 34
GARDNER — Cadee Blackburn had 20 points and five steals in Wyoming East’s 63-34 win over PikeView.
Alivia Monroe had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Maddie Clark scored 13 and Colleen Lookabill grabbed six rebounds.
Wyoming East will play Ritchie County in the Vision Homes Invitational Friday in Morgantown.
Wyoming East
Colleen Lookabill 7, Maddie Clark 13, Kaylee Bane 5, Cadee Blackburn 20, Alivia Monroe 13, Laken Toler 5.
PikeView
B. Craft 9, C. Farmer 4, Meadows 21.
WE 15 13 18 17 — 63
PV 12 5 7 10 — 34
Three-point goals — WE: 4 (Lookabill 2, Blackburn, Toler); PV: 1 (Meadows). Fouled out — none.
