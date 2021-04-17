Greenbrier West 74, Midland Trail 57
charmco — Kaiden Pack scored 18 points and Chase Boggs added 17 to lead Greenbrier West to a 74-57 win over Midland Trail.
Indy Eades had 17 points and John Paul Morrison 12 for Midland Trail.
Both teams will begin sectional play next week. Greenbrier West will host Richwood Tuesday in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament, while Midland Trail will host Nicholas County Wednesday in Class AAA Region 3, Section 2.
Midland Trail
Aden Isaacs 8, John Paul Morrison 12, Indy Eades 17, Matt Light 7, Cade Kincaid 2, Cody Harrell 2, Bo Persinger 4, Seth Ewing 5.
Greenbrier West
Kaiden Pack 18, Logan Shrewsbury 1, Chase McClung 21, Brandon Oscar 7, Gabe Medlin 4, Evan McDade 2, Chase Boggs 17, Lawson Vaughan 4.
MT1361919—57
GW14182121—74
3-point goals — MT: 5 (Morrison 4, Eades); GW: 3 (Oscar, Boggs 2). Fouled out — MT: Harrell.