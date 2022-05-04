Isaiah Patterson threw a no-hitter and Logan Williams drove in three runs as Woodrow Wilson defeated Oak Hill 12-1 in five innings Wednesday in Beckley.
Patterson struck out nine and didn't walk a batter. Oak Hill's run was unearned as Patterson overcame four errors behind him.
Williams, Reid Warden and Connor Mollohan all hit doubles for the Flying Eagles, who scored five runs in the third and fourth innings. Daniel Dickenson was 2-for-2.
Woodrow will visit PikeView on Thursday before taking on Shady Spring Friday at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Oak Hill will start sectional play next week.
Wyoming East 15, Mount View 3, 5 innings
NEW RICHMOND — Four Wyoming East pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 15-3 win over Mount View.
Jacob Howard started and worked the first two innings. Madden Attwood, Bryson Hunt and Zach Hunt worked the rest of the game.
Ryan Mills drove in four runs for the Warriors, who had eight hits and took advantage of seven Mount View walks.
East will close its regular season Thursday at 6 p.m. at home versus James Monroe.
Independence 6, Charleston Catholic 3, 9 innings
CHARLESTON — Independence scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat host Charleston Catholic 6-3.
Clay Basham got the win relief, striking out five and walking none while holding the Irish to two hits.
Basham was also 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in. Carson Brown and Michael McKinney also drove in two runs.
The Patriots will visit Liberty Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Shady Spring 21, PikeView 11, 5 innings
Josh Lovell homered and drove in six runs as Shady Spring pounded PikeView 21-11 in five innings.
Lovell was 2-for-3 on the day, part of the Tigers' 16-hit attack. Adam Richmond was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Tyler Mackey also had four RBIs and had a double, as did Walker Bowman and Aden Seabolt. Mackey and Jacob Meadows each scored four runs.
Jared Vestal and Drew Damewood both doubled for PikeView.
Shady will travel to Winfield Thursday.
Van 5, Liberty 3
Van scored four unearned runs and defeated host Liberty 5-3.
Landon Hall was 3-for-4 and Tristan Yeargo drove in two runs for Liberty, which will host Independence Thursday at 5:30 p.m.