PREP BASEBALL
Woodrow Wilson 15,
Richwood 1, 5 innings
Woodrow Wilson scored 11 runs in the second inning en route to a 15-1, five-inning win over Richwood Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Flying Eagles got big production out of their second basemen. Starter Chase Tolliver drove in four runs, and Tucker Lambert replaced him and hit a three-run homer in the fourth.
Reid Warden drove in a pair of runs for Woodrow (2-0).
Winning pitcher Travis Daniel struck out six over two innings of work, as did Ari Payne. Isaiah Patterson struck out two of the three batters he faced.
Woodrow will host Parkersburg Saturday at 1 p.m., while Richwood (0-1) welcomes PikeView at the same time.
R 100 00 — 1 3 3
WW 1(11)0 3x — 15 9 0
Pitching — R: Hamon, Trevolelle (2), Donahue (4) and Donahue, Sizemore (4); WW: Daniel, Payne (3), Patterson (5) and Stratton, Covey. WP: Daniel; LP: Hamon. Hitting — R: Barnhouse 1-2, Sizemore 1-2, Hamon 1-2; WW: Williams (2b, rbi), Tolliver 2-3 (4 rbi), Lambert (hr, 3 rbi), Warden 2-4 (2 rbi), Evans (rbi).
Shady Spring 10,
Greater Beckley Christian 0, 5 innings
David Young threw a one-hitter, Josh Lovell hit a three-run home run and Shady Spring started its season with a 10-0 win over Greater Beckley Christian in five innings.
Young struck out nine and walked two.
Lovell finished the game 3-for-4. Evan Belcher smacked a pair of doubles and Aden Seabolt drove in two runs.
Shady will host Mount View Monday at 6 p.m. Greater Beckley will host PikeView today at 5 p.m.
GBC 000 00 — 0 1 3
SS 014 5x — 10 10 2
Pitching — GBC: n/a; SS: Young and Lovell. WP: Young; LP: n/a. Hitting — GBC: n/a; SS: Johnston 1-3, Lovell 3-4 (hr, 4 rbi), Belcher 2-3 (2 2b), Seabolt (2 rbi), Richmond (rbi), Mackey 2-3 (2b, rbi).