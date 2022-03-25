Prep baseball: Shady holds off Princeton; Liberty loses tight one at PikeView

Shady Spring 9, Princeton 8
PRINCETON — Shady Spring scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a 9-6 lead, then held off Princeton in the seventh for a 9-8 win.
Starter Cameron Manns was effective with 11 strikeouts and two hits allowed over four innings, but he was victimized by three errors that led to four unearned runs.
Tyler Reed relieved in the fifth and got the win, surviving Princeton's seventh-inning rally.
Alex Johnston drove in two runs for Shady (4-0), which will host Nicholas County on Monday.
SS 202 005 0 — 9 7 3
P 000 420 2 — 8 6 5
Pitching — SS: Manns, Reed (5) and Lovell; P: Halsey, Bailey (6) and Higginbotham. WP: Reed; LP: Bailey. Hitting — SS: Meadows (2 runs), Johnston (2 rbi), Lovell (2b), Belcher (rbi), Seabolt 2-4, Richmond (rbi), Tate (rbi); P: Cochran (3b), Monogan (rbi), Bailey (rbi), Halsey (2b, rbi), Hurt (rbi), Hendrick (2 rbi).
PikeView 2, Liberty 1
GARDNER — PikeView scored two unearned runs, including the go-ahead in the sixth, to beat visiting Liberty 2-1.
Liberty starter Chris Gray suffered a tough loss. He allowed seven hits but struck out eight and walked one over six innings.
Jared Vestal was the winning pitcher for PikeView. He struck out nine and walked one while allowing seven hits and an earned run.
Hayden Dalton and Gavin Knowles had RBIs for the Panthers.
Jordon Pettrey drove in a run for Liberty, which will host Shady Spring Tuesday at 5 p.m.
L 000 100 0 — 1 7 3
PV 010 001 x — 2 7 0
Pitching — L: Gray and Pettrey; PV: Vestal and Riffe. WP: Vestal; LP: Gray. Hitting — L: Gray 2-3 (2b), Williams 2-3 (run), Pettrey (rbi); PV: Vestal 2-3, Damewood 2-3, Dalton (rbi), Knowks 2-3 (rbi).