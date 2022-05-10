Independence 13,
Liberty 0, 5 innings
Independence erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 13-0 win over Liberty in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday.
Michael McKinney went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and six RBIs, Elijah Farrington was 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs and Josh Monroe had a single with two RBIs for the Patriots.
Liberty had one hit in the contest.
Independence will host Shady Spring Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the winners bracket. Liberty will travel to Nicholas County, also at 6 p.m., in an elimination game.
Shady Spring 17,
Nicholas County 5, 6 innings
Josh Lovell homered and drove in four runs as Shady Spring defeated Nicholas County 17-5 on the first day of the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
The Tigers scored seven runs in the fourth inning and seven more in the sixth.
Shady had 12 hits, two each from Lovell, Aden Sebolt, Evan Belcher and Cameron Manns. Belcher also had four RBIs.
David Young got the win after striking out nine and scattering seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Garrett Kesterson drove in two runs for Nicholas County, which will host Liberty Wednesday at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.
Shady will visit Independence Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the winners bracket.
Greenbrier East 12,
Woodrow Wilson 8, 8 innings
Woodrow Wilson scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, only to watch Greenbrier East score five in the top of the eighth for a 12-8 win in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Darris Boswell, Ashton Cochran and Ian Cline all drove in two runs for the Spartans. Henry Goodwin walked three times for the Spartans, who walked 10 times total.
Gabe Patton got the win for East after two innings of relief. He struck out two and walked two while giving up three runs, only one of them earned.
Chase Tolliver was 3-for-5 for the Flying Eagles. Blake Stratton had two RBIs.
Greenbrier East will host Princeton in the winners bracket Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Woodrow will travel to Oak Hill, a 6-3 loser to Princeton, at the same time in an elimination game.