Woodrow Wilson 8, Princeton 4
princeton — Woodrow Wilson scored four runs in the fifth inning and held off Princeton to win its season opener 8-4 Wednesday night.
Chase Tolliver and Connor Mollohan both had three hits for the Flying Eagles.
Daniel Dickenson got the win with five innings in relief of starter Logan Williams, who was lifted after 1 2/3 innings. Dickenson struck out nine.
The Tigers put scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh but Mollohan came on to get the final out and record the save.
Jordan Bailey had a pair of hits for Princeton
Woodrow will host Richwood today at 5:30 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Princeton will visit Bluefield Friday at 5 p.m.
WW 010 141 1 — 8 10 0
P 000 000 4 — 4 6 2
Hitting — WW: Chase Tolliver 3-5, Dickenson (2b), Mollohan 3-4 (2b); P: Bailey 2-4 (3b), Cochran (2b), Halsey (3b). Pitching — WP: Dickenson; LP: Bailey; Save: Mollohan.
Oak Hill 11, Liberty 1 (6 innings)
oak hill — Two Oak Hill pitchers combined on a no-hitter in a season-opening 11-1 victory over Liberty.
Elijah Strickland pitched the first five innings and had 15 strikeouts and three walks. JD Mauritz pitched a perfect sixth.
Liberty’s run was unearned.
Braxton Hall doubled and drove in four runs. He and Zane Wolfe both had three of the Red Devils’ 12 hits.
Oak Hill will visit Greenbrier East Saturday at 10 a.m. Liberty will play at Westside today at 5:30 p.m.
L 000 010 — 1 0 4
OH 201 242 — 11 12 0
Hitting — L: none; OH: Wolfe 3-4 (2 rbi), Rider 2-4 (2b), Hall 3-3 (2b, 4 rbi), Treadway 2-4. Pitching — WP: Stickland; LP: Gray.
