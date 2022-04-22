Prep baseball roundup: Williams dominant for Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson 4, St. Albans 1
Logan Williams fired a two-hit complete game to lead Woodrow Wilson past St. Albans 4-1 Friday night.
Williams overcame five errors behind him. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter, tossing 92 pitches to finish off the gem.
Chase Tolliver was 2-for-2 with a run batted in for the Flying Eagles (13-6). Daniel Dickenson and Connor Mollohan also had RBIs.
Woodrow will travel to Richwood Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
SA 001 000 0 — 1 2 4
WW 101 200 x — 4 6 5
Pitching — SA: Parker, Eggleton (6) and Price; WW: Logan Williams and Blake Stratton. WP: Williams; LP: Parker. Hitting — SA: Comer 1-3 (rbi), Parker 1-3, Youngblood (run); WW: Connor Mollohan (run, rbi), Chase Tolliver 2-2 (run, rbi), Daniel Dickenson 1-2 (rbi), Stratton 1-4, Reid Warden 1-2 (run), Maddex Simms 1-2 (run).
Shady Spring 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 3
ELKINS — Alex Johnston struck out seven and walked one over five innings to earn the win as Shady Spring defeated Buckhannon-Upshur 9-3.
Cam Manns worked the final two innings and struck out all six batters he faced.
Adam Richmond homered for the Tigers. Johnston and Tyler Mackey both hit triples as part of Shady's 10-hit attack.
Shady will visit Riverside today.
SS 040 022 1 — 9 10 2
BU 010 020 0 — 3 5 3
Pitching — SS: Johnston, Manns (6) and Lovell; BU: Boring, Burr (6). WP: Johnston; LP: Boring. Hitting — SS: Meadows (rbi), Bowman 1-3, Johnston (3b, rbi), Lovell 1-3, Richmond 1-3 (hr, rbi), Mackey 1-3 (3b, 2 runs, rbi), Seabolt 2-3 (2 rbi), Belcher (rbi), Manns (run), Reed (run), Tate 3-3 (2b, 2 runs, rbi); BU: Boring 2-3 (2b), Tenney 1-3 (rbi), Bennett 1-3 (2b), Marple 1-3 (2b, rbi).