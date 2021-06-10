PREP BASEBALL
Charleston Catholic 11, Midland Trail 2
DUNBAR — Evan Sayre and Michael Ferrell both drove in three runs to lead Charleston Catholic to an 11-2 win over Midland Trail for the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship.
Christopher Vines and Larry Bigham drove in runs for Trail.
Charleston Catholic will host James Monroe in the first game of the best-of-3 Class A Region 3 series on Monday.
MT 020 000 0 — 2 7 3
CC 218 000 x — 11 8 1
Pitching — MT: C. Persinger, L. Bigham (3) and B. Persinger; CC: Hufford and Tawney; WP: Hufford; LP: C. Persinger. Hitting — MT: C. Vines 3-3 (2b, rbi), C. Kincaid 1-3, S. Ewing 1-3, I. Eades 1-3, Bigham 1-3 (rbi); CC: Sayre 3-4 (3 rbi), Ferrell 2-4 (3 rbi), Morris (rbi), McGinley 2-3.
Hurricane 6, Independence 3
HURRICANE — Independence tied the game in the top of the sixth, only to see Hurricane scored three in the bottom half and win 6-3 in a tuneup game on Wednesday.
Four of Hurricane’s five hits went for extra bases, including a home run by Joel Gardner.
Hunter Schoolcraft drove in a pair of runs for the Patriots (21-3).
Indy will host Bluefield in Game 1 of the Class AA Region 3 series Monday.
I0000003—3 3 1
H200013x—6 5 0
Pitching — I: A. Goodson, M. McKinney (2), C. Basham (4), T. Sipes (5), H. Schoolcraft (6) and C. Daniels; H: I. Borrero, J. Gardner (4), B. Rigney (6), O. Gress (6) and C. Johnson. WP: Gress; LP: Schoolcraft. Hitting — I: Basham 1-3 (2b), Schoolcraft 1-3 (2 rbi), E. Farrington 1-3; H: E. Spolarich 2-2 (2b), J. Gardner 1-2 (hr, 2 rbi), D. Witty 1-3 (2b), R. Rigney 1-3 (2b, 2 rbi), B. Brown (rbi), C. Carney (rbi).