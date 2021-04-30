Greenbrier East 8, James Monroe 0
LINDSIDE — Jacob Graham struck out nine and walked one in a complete-game four-hitter to lead Greenbrier East to an 8-0 win at James Monroe.
Christopher Heaster homered and drove in two runs, and Isiah Brooks added a double and two RBIs.
GE0005210—8 8 2
JM0000000—0 4 7
Pitching — GE: Graham and Hanna; JM: Hazelwood, Stutts (6) and Ridgeway. WP: Graham; LP: Hazelwood. Hitting — GE: Heaster 1-2 (hr, 2 rbi), Trump 2-4 (rbi), Via 2-4 (2b), Brooks 1-3 (2b, 2 rbi); JM: Hazelwood 1-2, Belcher 1-3, Moore 1-3, Hale 1-3.
Midland Trail 9, Charleston Catholic 4
DUNBAR — Midland Trail scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Charleston Catholic 9-4.
Cade Kincaid was 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs batted in. Peyton Sheaves also had three RBIs for the Patriots.
Starter Cy Persinger struck out 12 and walked three while allowing four hits over six innings. He allowed three runs, just one earned.
MT2010015—9 12 4
CC0001021—4 6 2
Pitching — MT: C. Persinger, B. Persinger (7) and B. Persinger, Harrell (7); CC: Sayre, Armstrong (6) and Tawney; WP: C. Persinger; LP: Armstrong. Hitting — MT: B. Persinger 2-3 (2b), Boggs 1-4 (2b, rbi), Kincaid 4-4 (3 2b, 3 rbi), Harrell 1-4 (rbi), Sheaves 2-4 (2b, 3 rbi), Eades 2-4; CC: Rennie 1-3, Armstrong 2-3 (rbi), Sayre 1-4, Smith 1-4, Morris 1-3.