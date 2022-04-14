Shady Spring 12, Marion, Va., 4
Shady Spring jumped out to a 3-run lead by the end of the first inning and never looked back, winning 12-4 over Marion, Va., in the semifinals of the Coppinger Tournament.
Cameron Manns picked up the win on the mound, striking out nine batters, while giving up four hits with two earned runs. Manns also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. Tyler Mackey was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs, Aden Seabolt hit a two-run double, Jacob Meadows went 1-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored and Josh Lovell had an RBI for the Tigers.
Shady Spring will play Tazewell, Va., in the finals of the Coppinger Tournament today at 6 p.m..
MVA: 001 030 0 — 4 4 3
SS: 300 306 x — 12 9 1
Pitching— MVA: Roberts, Carroll (2); SS: Cameron Manns. WP: Manns, LP: Roberts. Hitting — MVA: Thomas 1-3 (r), Taylor 1-3 (RBI), Sayer 1-32 (2r, RBI); SS: Jacob Meadows 1-3 (3r, 3B), Alex Johnston (2r), Josh Lovell 1-2 (RBI), Evan Belcher 1-4 (r, RBI), Tyler Mackey 2-4 (2r, 2B, 2 RBI), Aden Seabolt 1-3 (2B, 2 RBI), Adam Richmond (r), Cameron Manns 2-3 (r, HR, 2 RBI), Tyler Reed 1-2 (r), Landon McCall (r).
Woodrow Wilson 16, Liberty 2, 5 innings
Liberty scored two runs to open the game but Woodrow answered back with seven in the bottom of the first and rolled to a 16-2 win.
Connor Mollohan, Logan Williams and Ty Evans each had a double with two RBIs apiece, Daniels Dickenson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and William Stratton, Micah Clay, Andrew Lovell and Travis Daniel each had an RBI apiece for the Flying Eagles.
T. McGraw had a double and an RBI for Liberty.
Woodrow Wilson will travel to Wyoming East Saturday at noon. Liberty travels to Wyoming East today at 5:30 p.m.
L: 200 05 — 2 3 3
WW: 708 1x — 16 14 0
Pitching— L: C. Williams, J. Toler (4); WW: Andrew McKinney, Travis Daniel (1), Micah Clay (4), Logan Williams (5). WP: Daniel, LP: Williams. Hitting — L: T. McGraw (r), L. Hall 1-2 (2B, RBI), A. Pettrey (r), C. Williams 1-2 (RBI), T. Yearego 1-1; WW: Connor Mollohan 2-4 (2r, 2B, 2 RBI), Chase Tolliver (r), Daniel Dickenson 3-4 (2r, 3 RBI), William Stratton 1-3 (3r, RBI), Micah Clay 2-2 (2r, 2B, RBI), Logan Williams 2-2 (2r, 2B, 2 RBI), Andrew Lovell 1-3 (2r, RBI), Travis Daniel 1-4 (r, RBI), Ty Evans 2-3 (r, 2B, 2 RBI).
Greater Beckley Christian 8, James Monroe 1
Andrew Patterson threw a no-hitter to help lead Greater Beckley Christian in an 8-1 victory over James Monroe.
Will Graham went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to lead Greater Beckley Christian.
Greater Beckley Christian hosts Elk Valley today at 5:30 p.m. James Monroe (5-7) travels to Greenbrier East Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
JM: 000 000 1 — 1 0 1
GBC: 411 020 x — 8 8 3
Pitching— JM: Jordan Feamster, Garrett Stutts (4), Josiah Hodges (5); GBC: Andrew Patterson. WP: Patterson, LP: Feamster. Hitting — JM: Cooper Ridgeway (r); GBC: E. Grubb 2-4 (2r, 2B), C. Miller (r), Andrew Patterson 1-2 (2r), H. Crist 1-2 (2r, RBI), Will Graham 2-2 (2r, 2B, 2 RBI), M. Harper 1-2 (2 RBI), Braylon Arvon 1-3.
Records: JM: (5-7).
Independence 9, Nicholas County 4
Independence scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on for a 9-4 comeback win over Nicholas County.
David Shufflebarger, Carson Brown and Josh Monroe each had two RBIs apiece to lead the Patriots.
Grayson Kesterson, Levi Hellems and Maddox Smallwood had an RBI apiece for Nicholas County.
Independence travels to Bridgeport for a double-header on Saturday. Nicholas County (6-5) hosts Fairmont Sr. Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
NC: 031 000 0 — 4 4 2
I: 200 250 x — 9 13 0
Pitching— NC: Cole Brown, JP Girod (5); I: Logan Phalin, Brayden Kiblinger (2), Tanner Sipes (4). WP: Sipes, LP: Brown. Hitting — NC: Grayson Kesterson (RBI), Alex Pritt 2-4, Kendall Giles 1-3 (r), JP Girod 1-3 (r), Andrew Triplett (r), Levi Hellems (RBI), Maddox Smallwood (RBI), Caleb Burns (r); I: Atticus Goodson 1-2, David Shufflebarger 1-2 (2 RBI), Elijah Farrington 2-4 (r), Michael McKinney (r), Clay Basham 3-4 (r, 2 2B), Carson Brown 2-4 (r, 2 RBI), Caelyb Nichols (r), Tanner Sipes 1-3 (r, RBI), Josh Monroe 1-3 (2r, 2 RBI), Dylan Darnell 2-3 (r, 2B).
Records: NC: (6-5).
Wyoming East 18, Van 8, 5 innings
new richmond — Wyoming East fell behind 6-0 in the first inning but scored in all five innings, including 12 runs over the fourth and fifth for an 18-8 win over visiting Van.
Jacob Howard and Tanner Whitten both had a home run, double and two runs batted in for the Warriors, while Whitten scored five runs. Hayden Blankenship drove in four runs.
Zach Hunt got the win with four scoreless innings of three-hit relief. He struck out three and walked one.
The Warriors will host Liberty today at 6 p.m.
V 620 00 — 8 10 5
WE 411 84 — 18 16 0
Pitching — V: C. Price, C. Price (4) and Stewart; WE: Cook, Hunt (2) and Ellison. WP: Hunt; LP: C. Price. Hitting — Stewart (2 runs), Green (2 runs), Roe 2-2 (3 rbi); WE: Mitchell 2-5 (2 runs), Whitten 4-4 (2b, hr, 2 rbi, 5 runs), Howard 2-3 (2b, hr, 2 rbi, 3 runs), Blankenship (4 rbi), Ellison 2-2 (2 rbi), Griffith 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi, 2 runs).