Shady Spring 5, Nicholas County 2
Tyler Mackey’s two-run home run keyed Shady Spring in its 5-2 win over Nicholas County Thursday in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Mackey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tigers, who advanced to today’s championship game. Parker Redden also drove in two runs and Evan Belcher had three hits.
David Young went the distance for the Tigers. He gave up nine hits while striking out five and walking one.
The Tigers will travel to Independence today at 6 p.m. If Shady wins, the teams will meet again Saturday at 1 p.m. in a winner-take-all game.
Oak Hill 12, Woodrow Wilson 8
Oak Hill led 10-7 and added two big runs in the fifth to defeat Woodrow Wilson 12-8 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Oak Hill will visit Greenbrier East today at 6:30 p.m. for the championship. If the Red Devils win, the teams will meet again Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in a winner-take-all game.
Trent Rider and Braxton Hall were both 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Oak Hill.
Zane Wolfe got the win. He gave up eight runs but only one was earned thanks to seven Oak Hill errors. He scattered seven hits and struck out three over 6 2/3 innings.
Logan Williams was 2-for-4 and Cooper Vaught had a double for the Flying Eagles.
James Monroe 11, Summers County 1
Andrew Hazelwood fired a two-hitter and James Monroe ended things early with a nine-run fifth inning for an 11-1 win over Summers County in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Conner Moore was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in for the Mavericks. Cooper Ridgeway doubled and had two RBIs.
Logan Fox and Ben Lane had the hits for Summers. Lane drove in a run.
Summers will visit Greater Beckley Christian, which defeated Mount View 9-5 on Thursday, today at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game.
James Monroe will host the winner Saturday at noon for the championship. If James Monroe loses, the teams will meet again Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming East 7, PikeView 6
Luke Laxton drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning and defeated PikeView 7-6 to eliminate the Panthers from the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Jacob Riling was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Warriors. Chase Griffith was 3-for-4, as was Jacob Ellison.
The Warriors will travel to Bluefield today at 5:30 p.m. for the championship. If East wins, they will meet again Saturday at 5:30 p.m.