Prep baseball roundup: Oak Hill defeats Woodrow in sectional opener

Oak Hill 11, Woodrow Wilson 1, 6 innings
Ty Nelson was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in as Oak Hill defeated Woodrow Wilson 11-1 in six innings in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Jacob Ward drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils. Bradley Lokant tossed a complete game to get the win, scattering seven hits while striking out three and walking one.
Connor Mollohan and Danny Dickenson had two hits apiece for Woodrow.
Oak Hill will visit Greenbrier East in the winners bracket today, while Woodrow will host Princeton in an elimination game. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Independence 14, Liberty 0, 5 innings
Hunter Schoolcraft pitched a one-hitter and Atticus Goodson hit his fourth home run of the season as Independence defeated Liberty 14-0 in five innings in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Schoolcraft struck out nine and walked two over five innings. Michael McKinney was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Caleb Daniels tripled and four players had two RBIs.
Independence will host Shady Spring in the winners bracket today, while Liberty will go to Nicholas County. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Wyoming East 7, Westside 2
Jacob Howard drove in four runs to lead Wyoming East to a 7-2 victory over Westside in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Chase Griffith got the win after pitching a complete game. He allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked three.
Tanner Whitten was 2-for-4 with a double.
Chase Short and Steven Cook both had two hits for Westside.
Wyoming East will visit Bluefield in the winners bracket and Westside will host PikeView in an elimination game.
Shady Spring 16, Nicholas County 6, 6 innings
Thatcher Poteat homered and drove in seven runs as Shady Spring defeated Nicholas County 16-6 in six innings in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Parker Redden was 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for Shady, which will visit Independence today in the winners bracket.
Garrett Kesterson and Kendall Giles both had two hits for the Grizzlies, who will host an elimination game against Liberty today.
Greenbrier East 10, Princeton 0, 5 innings
Greenbrier East scored eight runs in the first inning and went on to defeat Princeton 10-0 in five innings in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Tanner Skidmore was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Spartans. Daniel Wygal tossed a two-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks.
East will host Oak Hill today in the winners bracket, while Princeton will go to Woodrow Wilson facing elimination.