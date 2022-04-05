Midland Trail 15, Westside 1, 5 innings
HICO — Larry Bigham and Cade Kincaid combined on a five-inning no-hitter in Midland Trail’s 15-1 win over Westside.
Kincaid had a big night at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and five runs batted in. Cody Harrell was also 4-for-4 and drove in four runs, and Danny Nottingham had a double and triple.
The Patriots will host Liberty Wednesday at 5 p.m., while Westside goes to Mount View at 5:30 p.m.
Bluefield 11, Oak Hill 6
OAK HILL — Kerry Collins struck out and walked one in leading Bluefield to an 11-6 win over Oak Hill Monday evening.
Collins allowed five hits over five innings. All six Oak Hill runs were unearned thanks to six Bluefield errors.
Hunter Harmon and Ryan Harris both drove in three runs for the Beavers.
Trent Rider had two RBIs for Oak Hill.
The Red Devils will host Princeton today at 6 p.m. Bluefield will host Independence Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Sherman 9, Liberty 0
SETH — A.J. Skeens tossed a complete game, Jared Butcher and Tristian Clemens drove in three runs apiece and Sherman shut out Liberty 9-0.
Skeens struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter while allowing six hits.
Logan Hall had a pair of hits for the Raiders, who will go to Midland Trail Wednesday at 5 p.m.