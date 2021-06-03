Independence 10,
Shady Spring 3
Clay Basham held Shady Spring to five hits over six innings, Michael McKinney drove in three runs and Independence won 10-3 to advance to the championship game of the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Basham struck out nine and walked three in picking up the win. Tanner Sipes was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Patriots.
Parker Redden had a home run and three RBIs for Shady.
The Tigers will host Nicholas County today in an elimination game. The winner will visit Independence for the title on Friday. Both games are set for 6 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson 10, Princeton 2
Travis Daniel struck out 12 in a three-hitter as Woodrow Wilson defeated Princeton 10-2 to eliminate the Tigers from the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Daniel allowed an earned run and did not walk a batter through six innings.
Cooper Vaught had a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Danny Dickenson also doubled and drove in a run. Logan Williams had two RBIs.
The Flying Eagles will visit Oak Hill tonight trying to stay alive. The winner will go to Greenbrier East for the championship on Friday. Both games are set for 6:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East 7,
Oak Hill 2
Greenbrier East scored three runs in the first and four in the second and cruised to a 7-2 victory over Oak Hill in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Tanner Skidmore drove in three runs and Logan Carr had two RBIs. Caleb Thomas got the win, allowing three hits over six innings. He struck out 10 and walked four.
Zane Wolfe and Braxton Hall had two hits apiece for Oak Hill.
James Monroe 21,
Mount View 1
Jeff Jones drove in four runs and five James Monroe pitchers combined on a one-hitter in a 21-1 win over Mount View in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Four players drove in two runs for the Mavericks, who will host Summers County today at 5:30 p.m.
Mount View will visit Greater Beckley Christian, which defeated Montcalm 25-0, in an elimination game.
Midland Trail 8,
Greenbrier West 7
Midland Trail scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Greenbrier West 8-7 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Cy Persinger pitched the seventh for Trail and got the win. He struck out two and did not allow a hit in a scoreless inning. He also had a home run.
Bo Persinger had two hits and drove in two runs for Trail. Cade Kincaid also drove in a pair.
Cole McClung drove in two runs for the Cavaliers, as did Matthew Mills and Colton Hamrick.
Greenbrier West will host Webster County in an elimination game today while Midland Trail goes to Charleston Catholic in the winners bracket. Both games are set for 5:30 p.m.