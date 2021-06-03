Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.