Prep baseball roundup: Independence takes down Logan; Shady sweeps Grizzlies

PREP BASEBALL
Independence 12, Logan 6
LOGAN — Independence scored six runs in the fourth inning and added three in the seventh to defeat Logan 12-6 on Monday.
The Class AA powers were finally meeting after both regularly scheduled games were postponed due to weather.
Andy Lester drove in five runs for the Patriots and was 2-for-4. Atticus Goodson went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs. Clay Basham and Carson Brown also drove in two runs apiece.
Korbin Bostic homered and tripled for the Wildcats. Jake Ramey drove in two runs.
Independence will host PikeView on Tuesday.
Shady Spring 18-19, Nicholas County 2-8
SUMMERSVILLE — Josh Lovell was 4-for-5 with a homer and three runs batted in as Shady Spring defeated Nicholas County 19-8 to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Jacob Meadows drove in four runs, Alex Johnston was 3-for-6 and Tyler Mackey went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Tigers.
Cam Manns got the win. He gave up four runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings but also struck out 10 and walked only two.
Kendall Giles homered and drove in three runs for the host Grizzlies.
In the opener, Aden Seabolt hit three doubles and had four RBIs in Shady's 18-2, five-inning victory.
Seven of Shady's 16 hits were doubles.
Adam Richmond finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Johnston and Lovell also drove in two runs.
David Young was the winning pitcher, holding Nicholas to two hits over five innings. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter, and both Nicholas runs were unearned.
Shady, which has won six in a row and 10 of of its last 11, will host Princeton on Tuesday. Nicholas County will visit Greater Beckley Christian.