St. Albans 5, Oak Hill 2
ST. ALBANS — St. Albans scored three runs in the third inning and added an insurance run in the sixth for a 5-2 win over Oak Hill in the first game of the Class AAA Region 3 championship series Monday.
Garrett Comer drove in a pair of runs for the Red Dragons. He was also the winning pitcher after tossing a complete game with eight strikeouts and two walks while allowing four hits.
Braylon Thomas hit a two-run homer in the second to give Oak Hill a 2-1 lead.
Bradley Lokant suffered the loss. He struck out and didn't walk a batter but gave up 11 hits and five runs, four earned.
Game 2 will be played Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Oak Hill. If the Red Devils win the game, a decisive Game 3 would be played Wednesday in St. Albans.
OH 020 000 0 — 2 4 2
SA 103 001 x — 5 11 0
Pitching — OH: Lokant and Nelson; SA: Comer and Short; WP: Comer; LP: Short. Hitting — OH: Wolfe 1-2, Rider 1-3, Hall 1-2, Thomas 1-3 (hr, 2 rbi); McCoy 2-4 (2 2b), Whitman 3-4 (2b, rbi), Burke 1-4, Short 1-3, Comer 2-3 (2 rbi), Williams 1-3, McDaniels 1-3.
Charleston Catholic 11, James Monroe 1, 5 innings
CHARLESTON — Charleston Catholic scored seven runs in the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule in an 11-1 win over James Monroe in the first game of the Class A Region 3 championship series Monday.
Jacob Hufford got the win for the Irish. He tossed a three-hitter and struck out seven over five innings.
Thomas Rennie drove in three runs for Charleston Catholic (23-8). The Irish had 13 hits, 12 of them singles.
Jeff Jones doubled and drove in a run for the Mavericks (16-9).
Game 2 will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Lindside. If James Monroe wins, Charleston Catholic would host a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday.
JM (23-8) 000 10 — 1 3 2
CC (16-9) 102 17 — 11 13 2
Pitching — JM: Hazelwood and Ridgeway; CC: Hufford and Tawney; WP: Hufford; LP: Hazelwood. Hitting — JM: Hale 1-2, Witt 1-2 (2b), Jones 1-2 (2b, rbi), Livley (run); CC: Hufford 2-2 (rbi), Armstrong 2-2 (rbi), Rennie 2-3 (3 rbi), Ferrell 1-3 (rbi), Tawney 1-3 (2 rbi), Reynolds 1-2 (rbi), Morris 2-2 (2b), McGinley 2-3 (2 rbi).
Independence-Bluefield postponed
Game 1 of the Class AA Region 3 championship series between Independence and Bluefield was postponed Monday due to field conditions.
The game will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Coal City.