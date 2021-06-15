St. Albans 5, Oak Hill 2

ST. ALBANS — St. Albans scored three runs in the third inning and added an insurance run in the sixth for a 5-2 win over Oak Hill in the first game of the Class AAA Region 3 championship series Monday.

Garrett Comer drove in a pair of runs for the Red Dragons. He was also the winning pitcher after tossing a complete game with eight strikeouts and two walks while allowing four hits.

Braylon Thomas hit a two-run homer in the second to give Oak Hill a 2-1 lead.

Bradley Lokant suffered the loss. He struck out and didn't walk a batter but gave up 11 hits and five runs, four earned.

Game 2 will be played Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Oak Hill. If the Red Devils win the game, a decisive Game 3 would be played Wednesday in St. Albans.

OH     020     000     0     —     2 4 2

SA     103     001     x     —     5 11 0

Pitching — OH: Lokant and Nelson; SA: Comer and Short; WP: Comer; LP: Short. Hitting — OH: Wolfe 1-2, Rider 1-3, Hall 1-2, Thomas 1-3 (hr, 2 rbi); McCoy 2-4 (2 2b), Whitman 3-4 (2b, rbi), Burke 1-4, Short 1-3, Comer 2-3 (2 rbi), Williams 1-3, McDaniels 1-3.

Charleston Catholic 11, James Monroe 1, 5 innings

CHARLESTON — Charleston Catholic scored seven runs in the fifth inning to invoke the mercy rule in an 11-1 win over James Monroe in the first game of the Class A Region 3 championship series Monday.

Jacob Hufford got the win for the Irish. He tossed a three-hitter and struck out seven over five innings.

Thomas Rennie drove in three runs for Charleston Catholic (23-8). The Irish had 13 hits, 12 of them singles.

Jeff Jones doubled and drove in a run for the Mavericks (16-9).

Game 2 will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Lindside. If James Monroe wins, Charleston Catholic would host a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday.

JM (23-8)     000     10     —     1 3 2

CC (16-9)     102     17     —     11 13 2

Pitching — JM: Hazelwood and Ridgeway; CC: Hufford and Tawney; WP: Hufford; LP: Hazelwood. Hitting — JM: Hale 1-2, Witt 1-2 (2b), Jones 1-2 (2b, rbi), Livley (run); CC: Hufford 2-2 (rbi), Armstrong 2-2 (rbi), Rennie 2-3 (3 rbi), Ferrell 1-3 (rbi), Tawney 1-3 (2 rbi), Reynolds 1-2 (rbi), Morris 2-2 (2b), McGinley 2-3 (2 rbi).

Independence-Bluefield postponed

Game 1 of the Class AA Region 3 championship series between Independence and Bluefield was postponed Monday due to field conditions.

The game will be played Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Coal City.

