Independence 9, Nicholas County 0
Independence continued its early dominance with a 9-0 win over Nicholas County.
Sophomore Clay Basham (1-0) pitched four innings of one-hit ball while striking out six and walking one. Hunter Schoolcraft entered in the fifth inning and struck out to earn the three-inning save.
In its first two games, the Patriots have outscored Westside and Nicholas County 34-0 and limited them to a combine three hits.
Basham had three of the Patriots’ 13 hits, including a home run. Hunter Schoolcraft was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Rylee Nicholas smacked a double for the Grizzlies.
Indy (2-0) will visit Liberty Monday at 5:30 p.m., while Nicholas will host Oak Hill at 6 p.m.
NC0000000—0 2 3
I520002x—9 13 2
Pitching — NC: Kesterson, Triplett (3), Brown (6) and Giles; I: Basham, Schoolcraft (5) and Daniels. Hitting — NC: Nicholas (2b), Jeckering 1-3; I: Goodson 2-4 (2 2b), McKinney (2-4), Brown 1-4 (3b, 2 rbi), Basham 3-4 (hr, 3 rbi), Schoolcraft 3-4 (2b, 3 rbi).