Going into last Thursday’s game against Bluefield, Shady Spring junior striker Michael Vecellio had eight goals through his team’s first seven games.
It took him two games to more than double that total.
Vecellio put together a two-game stretch that just doesn’t happen often, starting with six goals in that game against Bluefield. Two days later, he scored four more goals in the Tigers’ 5-1 win over James Monroe.
That’s 10 goals in 160 minutes, vaulting Vecellio from eight to 18 on the season. That was more than enough to earn him The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week award.
Vecellio got the attention after his explosion against Bluefield, but he pointed out that he benefited from the ball always being where it needed to be.
“My teammates set me up the whole game,” he said. “Every goal I had was assisted. So it wasn’t like I was trying to be selfish. I was trying to work with the team to get the result we wanted. They know how to use my speed and my skill set to play me in the way that’s going to help us win and helps set us up to win games.”
Vecellio was only thinking about the numbers he was posting in the context that his team was working toward a five-goal victory.
“It was just happening. I was just playing my game,” he said. “They kept feeding me the ball. I wasn’t thinking about it during the game. I was just thinking about how to win the game. It was less about myself and more about how can I help the team win.”
Which is what he likes about soccer.
“It’s a team sport,” he said. “You can bring everyone into it. When I score a goal, it’s a team accomplishment. It’s everyone, how we all work together to get me in the position to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Vecellio, who started playing soccer when he was 3, was following a striker’s instinct — score as often as possible.
“Micheal is an impact player is so many respects,” first-year head coach Josiah Smith said. “One of the things that I love about his approach to the game is he’s willing to work from the beginning to the end, nonstop. A lot of times when you have a prolific goal scorer like him, you have a hard time coaching him to pass the ball. He’s so comfortable getting the ball off his foot, finding his teammates. But what he does when he passes the ball is he’s working again and he’s available for the next pass.
“He’s a smart player, in addition to the effort that he puts in.”
It turns out he wasn’t done after the Bluefield game.
Against James Monroe on Saturday, Vecellio scored the Tigers’ first three goals, giving him nine straight over two games. His brother Nate scored the fourth goal before Micheal closed it out with No. 4.
Vecellio — who has Marshall, Stanford and Duke on his college wish list — was more happy with the team’s performance against James Monroe than the night against Bluefield.
“Our game against Bluefield was a little sloppy. I scored but we didn’t play our game how we normally do,” Vecellio said. “So when we went in on Saturday, we played our game better and it just worked. They set me up again and I was scoring.”
The win over James Monroe was the Tigers’ fifth in a row after starting the season 0-3-1. They had a tall task Tuesday in reigning state champion Charleston Catholic — a huge challenge for any team in West Virginia, regardless of class.
Shady lost 8-0, which takes nothing away from how the Tigers have been able to turn their season around.
“As a team, we’re playing great,” Vecellio said. “We’re getting better every game, playing solid. The defense is playing solid. Matthew (Malott) is playing solid in the goal. We’re just playing fluidly.”
Vecellio edged out Woodrow Wilson girls soccer sophomore Mya Wooton on the online reader poll with 29 percent of the vote. Wooton had 27.6 percent.
Other candidates were Ethan Holliday (Greenbrier West football), Charlotte McGinnis (Shady Spring girls cross country) and Ethan Vargo-Thomas (Oak Hill football).
