When Independence’s Judah Price walked off the field at Shady Spring back in mid-September, he had no idea his tour de force seven-touchdown, seven-two-point conversion effort for 56 points was one touchdown away from the state record of 62 points.
Given those gawdy numbers it is fair to say one mere touchdown.
There was no lamenting the one that got away. Nobody was aware that Price was on the doorstep of Jeff Swisher’s 62-point state record for St. Marys against Frontier, Ohio, in 1988.
However, that game signaled the beginning of a run to another record, which culminated Friday night in New Richmond. Price rushed for six touchdowns and three two-point conversions and obliterated the previous regular-season scoring record of 276 points by finishing with 300 in just nine games after the Patriots’ 66-0 victory against Wyoming East.
The effort and subsequent record earned Prince The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week for the second time, the first coming on the heels of that mammoth game against Shady Spring.
Everyone was on board for the record.
His linemen told Price they were going to help him get the record. His teammates at other skill positions didn’t lament the fact that they would get fewer touches on the route to the record.
Former Kennedy Award winner and Price teammate Atticus Goodson even came home from Walters State, where he plays baseball, to witness the milestone.
“I knew last year that Judah was going to be the best player to play at Independence, by far,” Goodson said. “He can do everything the way it needs to be done, at will. You see the way he moves on the field, the way he handles himself. It was good to see him set the record. I think he set it high enough where he will have it for a while. It’s good to see him get his time to shine.
“It was awesome. I was teared up over there on the sideline watching him on that (record) run. I was jumping up and down. I’m super happy to see him get that.”
Even John H. Lilly, who unabashedly believes the only record that matters are the wins-and-losses column, caught scoring fever, wanting to get his senior standout the mark.
“I was excited for him,” Lilly said. “If it weren’t for you (media members) I wouldn’t know half his stuff. The only stat I care about is wins and losses, and playing with high effort, but yeah, I’m really happy for him. He’s a good kid. He had a rough week a couple of weeks ago and I just … it’s his special moment. To come down here and break a record Curt Warner had (Warner held the mark of 263 regular-season points for 41 years before it was topped by Ethan Payne in 2019) had for 41 years, and a kid from a small town, Coal City-Sophia, and get that record, I think it’s special.”
“I never thought in the world I was going to get a scoring record for the state, but these boys worked so hard, and it paid off,” Price said. “I could not be prouder. Before the game Atticus came up to me and said, ‘Go chase this thing’ and I went and chased it.”
He had been on the chase for weeks. He had 124 points through four games following the Shady Spring game. He followed that with 28 against Westside, 34 against Bluefield, 42 against Man and 30 the week before against Nicholas County. In the three weeks before Wyoming East, against what should be three playoff teams in Bluefield, Man and Nicholas County, Price had 15 touchdowns and eight two-point conversions and 114 points.
For the season Price has 1,793 yards rushing and 38 rushing touchdowns. He has 39 total touchdowns (one receiving) and what is believed to be a state record with 33 two-point conversions, though no records exist for the statistic.
He needed 19 entering the game. His record run, his third touchdown of the game, came with 3:17 remaining in the first quarter, a 7-yard sprint around the right end into the history books and to the fences where several of his classmates had lined up to welcome him into the annals of history.
Ironically, a more electrifying 60-yard run to the record book was overturned by a holding penalty.
He had to do the celebration again.
“I kind of in the back of my mind knew there was going to be a flag,” Price said, “but I didn’t want to think of it. But then when I scored again my family was down there. I think God did that just to make it right.”
Fireworks greeted the record, and Price was carried off on the big shoulders of the guys who had paved the way for him all season – Logan Isom, Brady Grimmett, Aaron Shiflett, Fisher Williams, Parker Withrow, Braxton McKinney.
He held the game ball in his hand Friday night, vowing it would be with him the rest of the weekend.
“The team is going to sign it and I’m going to put ‘record ball’ on it,” Price said. “I’m probably going to go eat with this thing tonight. People tried to take it from me when I scored, and they said, ‘You’ve got to go back in.’ I said, ‘I’m not letting go of this ball.’”
Greenbrier East goalkeeper Joe Cochran won the online poll with 39.5 percent of the vote. Other candidates were Westside running back Dale Bledsoe, Woodrow Wilson cross country’s Aidan Kneeland and Greenbrier East volleyball record-setter Dia Sauvage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.