Prep Athlete of the Week: Kneeland leaving his mark in cross country

As is often the case, Woodrow Wilson cross country star Aidan Kneeland’s interest in the sport came about because of family influence.
“I did it because my dad was a runner,” the sophomore said. “I wanted to try it out because he was pretty good at it.”
That’s putting it mildly. James Kneeland was a Class AAA state champion in the 400-meter and a member of the state champion 4x400 relay team for Woodrow in 1996. He went on to run at Marshall University, where he had a record-setting career and was the 1999 Mid-American Conference indoor champion in the 800.
With credentials like those, no wonder Aidan wanted to give running a shot.
“So I wanted to see how I (could be) at it,” he said, “and it turned out pretty good.”
Again, an understatement.
Aidan runs track like his dad, but he’s making a name for himself on the cross country circuit. He is currently the state’s third-ranked runner in Class AAA and won five races in the regular season.
His latest victory at the Coalfield Conference Championships last week resulted in his second course record in three races. He completed the race in a time of 16:24.8.
With that, Kneeland finally was named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week. He has been a candidate all but one week this season.
Like any other sport, Kneeland’s success comes from hard work, both in season and during the offseason.
“I put a lot of work in over the summer. I’ve been doing a lot and I think I’m having a pretty good year,” he said. “I took a week off after track, so I’ve been running since (the end of) track season. I just do mileage until cross country starts and then I just start doing workouts. Just mileage and workouts.
“I’d say it ranges from 5 to 12 miles (daily), then on Wednesdays I do workouts. On Saturdays, most of the time we have races.”
It’s not just that he’s winning; it’s the way he’s doing it. Four of his five victories have come by more than a minute, the narrowest margin of victory being 38 seconds ahead of Wheeling Park’s Jonah Nizami at the Chick-fil-A Invitational in Mineral Wells.
“He’s a hard working athlete,” Woodrow cross country coach George Barbera said. “The success he has had is attributed to how hard he works in practice and in the offseason. So I’m not surprised that he’s in the top and that he’s running great, chasing records and making records.”
Kneeland won the Spartan Invitational at Greenbrier East with a time of 16:00.9. The race was run on Greenbrier East’s modified course that will also be the site of the Class AAA Region 3 Championships Thursday afternoon.
Kneeland will be looking to defend his title and then improve on his state meet showing, where he finished ninth last season as a freshman, believed to be a first for Woodrow Wilson.
“It was a good thing we got to run the (Greenbrier East) course,” Kneeland said. “I can have strategy now going in. It’s a pretty difficult course, but I think I’m good now and have a strategy for the course.”
