Prep Athlete of the Week: Hall enjoys soccer intensity, camaraderie

Sophie Hall started playing soccer when she was 6, and her first coach will also be her last.
“I started here at the (YMCA) on a small team, and actually my first coach for travel was Julie,” Hall said, motioning to Julie Agnor, the head coach at Woodrow Wilson.
Between that first go-around with Agnor and now, Hall also played for Agnor at one more stop on the travel circuit.
Soccer has been a big part of Hall’s life, and as the end approaches she seemed to turn her game up.
A senior, Hall rose up and scored five goals in sectional tournament victories over Princeton and Oak Hill last week as the Flying Eagles successfully defended their Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship. Four of those goals came against Princeton, and she got the scoring started in a 3-0 championship-clinching win over Oak Hill.
For her efforts, Hall has been named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week.
Hall has said she has been driven by the knowledge that every postseason game could be her last. Her dad, A.J., played collegiate soccer at Salem and his passion for the sport was passed to her.
“It’s honestly such a team sport,” said Hall, who had 19 goals going into Tuesday’s Class AAA Region 3 title game against George Washington. “I’ve made my best friends through it. They still are just some of my best friends. The team aspect and, like, the physicality. You really have to really be in the right head space to play this kind of sport.
“I’m just a team person. I love being surrounded by people I love and getting to do stuff on the field with people I love.”
That includes Agnor, who has enjoyed watching Hall grow at the high school level.
“Sophie came to me as a goalie,” Agnor said, “and she said, ‘Coach, can I play on the field?’ and I said, ‘Why not?’ Because I had a senior goalkeeper at that time, so I thought, well, let’s just train her on the field. I set her as a six, a defensive center-midfielder. She did a lot of good things for us, and she’s moved closer to the goal every year. She’s one of those players that gives everything she’s got.”
Hall definitely plays with intensity, something Agnor picked up on when Hall was just starting.
“I remember when she was probably about 9 years old, her dad was like, ‘OK, she’s got to play goalie,’” Agnor recalled. “We trained her. She always had that little edge to her. The goalkeeper has to be fearless, and so that has translated out here onto the field, not only being fearless as a keeper but fearless as a player. It’s gotten very obvious that she’s going to do what she has to do to get that ball in the back of the net.
“But it was so fun coaching her when she was little. She had the little pigtails. She didn’t stay with me too, too long, but she’s just a great kid.”
“She always has my back,” Hall said of Agnor. “She’s always there to give us the motherly ‘Hey, straighten up’ talk, but she’s also there to give you the ‘I’m here when you need me. I’m going to work with you. I’m going to (expect you to) do what you can on the field, but I’m also going to have your back off.’ She’s just great.”
Because of her academic plans, Hall will not play soccer in college.
“I decided that being a nurse anesthetist would take a lot of focus in college, so I decided not to pursue it and just focus on my studies at WVU,” she said.
Greenbrier East volleyball player Dia Sauvage was a narrow winner in the online reader poll with 24.1 percent of the vote. Other candidates were Abby Dillon (Woodrow Wilson volleyball), Audrey Henderson (Shady Spring girls soccer), Aidan Kneeland (Woodrow Wilson boys cross country) and Judah Price (Independence football).
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.