Prep Athlete of the Week: Cline rebounds with big night in Clarksburg

A year after rushing for an area-best 1,677 yards and earning first-team all-state status, Greenbrier East junior running back Ian Cline knew there would be some growing pains with the Spartans starting a young, inexperienced offensive line.
And it appeared that growth was stunted for Cline, who a year ago twice set the school record for rush yards in a game, including an epic run where he had over 1,000 yards during a four-game spree late in the season.
It would be disingenuous to say he wasn’t concerned after an opener when he finished with fewer career yards than he had three hours earlier, finishing with 10 carries for minus-2 yards.
There was no finger pointing.
“We knew that our line would be a work in progress, we have some young guys playing for the first time and it was going to take some time,” Cline said. “Yes, I was a little concerned, but FCA leader and team chaplain C.J. Cole gave us this message about being your brother’s keeper and having each other’s backs and that’s what we are, a big group of brothers. I might get mad in the heat of battle, but outside of games we support these guys.”
It’s a simplistic irony that you can’t spell Cline without line, but Cline knew his new guys upfront would come through.
That belief and patience was rewarded Friday in a 42-14 victory over Robert C. Byrd. Those who bet against Cline after two weeks, and losses to Point Pleasant and Woodrow Wilson, bet wrong. Cline rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 94 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown pass from Monquelle Davis. One of his touchdown runs was 79 yards.
For his efforts, Cline was named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week, the second time he has earned the honor (2021).
“As good as those guys on the line were last year, it took some time before we jelled,” Cline said. “And we knew the same was going to be true this year. Our tight end Grant Burdette is a freshman. Those guys needed time. But they are starting to get there now. I think as the season goes on you’re going to really see those guys develop.”
The growth of the line over the first three games showed in the numbers. The Spartans had rushed for 156 yards entering the game at RCB. Cline nearly doubled that, and the Spartans did, piling up 355 yards on the ground.
Cline made the most of chances, both on the ground and through the air. He saw it coming.
“We had a quick three-and-out the first time we had the ball, but on the second series I had a nice gain on the first run, and I thought, maybe this is going to lead somewhere,” Cline said. “And it kept on happening.”
Then there was the long pass play and the career-high 94 yards receiving.
Chalk that up to video.
“I wouldn’t be anywhere near the player I am without film and video study,” Cline said. “I’m a firm believer if you don’t you aren’t going to be prepared. Over the summer I watched a lot of videos and a lot on other positions just to make myself a better player. I watched a video this summer, (Los Angeles Rams’) Cooper Kupp and he was talking about routes, route-running. I was able to incorporate some of that in my game.
“Friday, I knew that the guy covering me was good in coverage, but he couldn’t run with me. We had a bubble screen called and I knew I could beat him, so we changed the play. I signaled it to ‘Quelle (Davis) at the line and we hit it.”
Cline’s love of film study came from the fact that it’s a football staple and from his dad Rick, who was the state’s leading scorer as a running back on the 1991 Greenbrier West state championship team.
Three games in and Cline is the first area player with a touchdown pass, a touchdown run and a touchdown reception. And as is his penchant, it came on a big play, a 58-yard pass to Lucas McCallister.
“We had been working on that (in the preseason),” Cline said. “I mean, I’m not a quarterback or anything, but I can probably throw it 50 yards. It probably went 35, 40 yards in the air and in pads that’s about what I’m going to get. I just threw it as far as I could and fortunately (McCallister) was able get there and we scored.”
More than anything, Cline would like to win a championship and join family members like his dad as well as his cousins, Eli Allen and Josh Burks (James Monroe basketball) and Brody David (Morgantown basketball).
Allen, a potential Division I hooper, is also a football player, and will suit up for the first time this week against Meadow Bridge after going out late, pondering his basketball future.
“I’m the strong cousin,” Cline said, laughing. “Those guys are hoopers. Eli is a good football player. I’d give the edge to him at defensive back. He’s taller now, I can’t beat him in basketball. But I am more physical, and I think I’m faster. We might have to have a race in the offseason.”
Other candidates were Ama Ackon-Annan (Woodrow Wilson girls soccer), Aiden Kneeland (Woodrow Wilson boys cross country), Brycen Morriston (Nicholas County football), Ty Nickell (Greenbrier West football) and Judah Price (Independence football).
Kneeland, who has been a candidate all three weeks, was winner of the readers poll with 52.8 percent of the vote.
