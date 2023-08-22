Folks, we made it.
No, we’re not quite to the start of the Marshall football season, but there will be college football on your televisions this weekend and for our purposes that means it is time to really dig into the Thundering Herd’s 2023 schedule and make some bold predictions.
Sept. 2 vs. Albany: I say this not because Albany’s mascot is a Great Dane (OK, maybe partly for that reason), but woof. Herd defense does what it is supposed to do, while the offense takes a little time to find its footing in an easy win. MU should on receive partial credit here if the Herd can’t top 30 points against Albany.
PREDICTION: Win (1-0).
Sept. 9 at East Carolina: ECU is hard to get a read on this season with so many new faces on the 2023 roster, but I do know the Pirates have a trip to the Big House to play No. 2 Michigan the week before this game. I expect ECU to maybe be a little beat up here, but this will be the first real test for the Herd offense. Some of these guys were around two years ago in Huntington when Marshall blew a three-score lead to the Pirates in the fourth quarter, and I reckon there is some payback on their minds. I don’t know that MU’s offense is set up to really blow people out, so this one stays within a score or two.
PREDICTION: WIN (2-0).
Sept. 23 vs Virginia Tech: Let’s keep this simple – Virginia Tech is a bad football program right now and I don’t think the Hokies did a lot to get much better this offseason. Marshall’s defense should dominate this game, and if Grant Wells is the VT starting quarterback (he’s in a battle for the starting job this preseason with the results still out) expect Micah Abraha and friends to have a field day in the secondary. If the MU offense gives the Herd anything, MU should win this game. I think this may be the worst Power 5 team to ever visiting Huntington, lose this one and the Herd will be kicking itself for years.
PREDICTION: Win (3-0).
Sept. 30 vs. Old Dominion: This has been a weird fixture on the schedule the last few meetings, and this one fits the bill as Marshall’s “homecoming” game one week after another home game in Huntington. The 2022 meeting was Marshall’s season in a nutshell – a 12-0 MU win on the back of a great day from the defense and field goal kicker. I think they can get the Monarchs by at least five field goals this time. PREDICTION: Win (4-0, 1-0 Sun Belt).
Oct. 7 at North Carolina State: MU is feeling pretty good about itself with an unbeaten record coming into this one, but this may be the only time all season the opposition has a defense as good or better than Marshall’s. Not enough offense for the Herd in Raleigh. Close game, but the first blemish on the record for MU. PREDICTION: Loss (4-1, 1-0).
Oct. 14 at Georgia State: How well can the Herd handle bouncing back from its first lost of the season? That’s the big question for this trip to Atlanta. The Panthers played tough in the program’s first-ever trip to Huntington last season and nearly snuck out of The Joan with a win. This season, however, that Herd defense is just too dialed at this point. MU’s offense still isn’t setting the world on fire, but a much better performance than the previous week at NCSU. Don’t get caught looking ahead here. PREDICTION: Win (5-1, 2-0 Sun Belt).
Oct. 19 (Thursday) vs. James Madison: For both teams, if you win this game you’re in the running to win the Sun Belt East, but a loss here makes that a much tougher path. Marshall went to Harrisonburg last fall and played one of its best games of the season, so revenge is a likely motivating factor. Pair a bad feeling about this one with the Herd’s recent tendency to lose at least one very winnable game at home each season and you get a bad day for the guys in green here. PREDICTION: Loss (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt).
Oct. 28 at Coastal Carolina: A brutal stretch of the schedule continues with a trip to Conway to take on the Chanticleers. Marshall’s defense is awesome again, but CCU quarterback and three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall is Grayson McCall and that’s the difference here in a nail biter. PREDICTION: Loss (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt).
Nov. 4 at Appalachian State: App State is in decline and could be a pretty bad shape by this point in the season. Marshall will gladly roll into Boone and pound the Mountaineers to get some of the frustration out coming off consecutive losses. Bonus here – a win secures bowl eligibility for MU. PREDICTION: Win (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt).
Nov. 11 v. Georgia Southern: I think the Herd carries momentum from kicking App State’s teeth in the previous week and does it again here to another old Southern Conference nemesis. Also, it’s the 75 Game and MU doesn’t lose a whole lot of those. PREDICTION: Win (7-3, 4-2 Sun Belt)
Nov. 18 at South Alabama: The Jags might be the best team in the Sun Belt this season. I think the Herd heads to Mobile and goes toe to toe with South Alabama but comes up just short on the road here. PREDICTION: Loss (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt).
Nov. 25 vs. Arkansas State: If he hasn’t already been fired by this point, the Herd can put the final nail in Butch Jones’ coffin at Arky State. The Red Wolves are not good. Marshall rolls in the regular season finale then starts prep work for a bowl game. PREDICTION: Win (8-4, 5-3).
That’s probably not what a lot of people with green-tinted glasses are seeing when they look at this schedule, but I think we’ll look back on 2023 as another pretty good but not great overall Marshall team with an all-time defense.
