Entering my seventh decade of wrestling exposure, I have decided once again to make a few wrestling predictions for the upcoming year. See if you agree.
l Parkersburg South (AAA), Point Pleasant (AA) and Greenbrier West (A) will all repeat as state champions in 2020. South and Point are shoo-ins I think, but West is a tough call. Decimated by injuries, the Cavaliers will have to be at their best performance to defeat a hungry Wirt County.
l Fairmont Senior heavyweight Zach Frazier will win his fourth state championship, making him the only person in West Virginia wrestling history to do so in the same weight class. Zach will then shed his wrestling singlet and go to Morgantown to help Neal Brown’s football team get better for the next few years.
l Look for this year’s WSAZ-TV Invitational to be the toughest ever. You will have all the returning team state champions, most of the returning individual state champions in all classes and some phenomenal competition from other states. There will be a total of 57 high school teams. Winning this tournament will be much tougher than winning the state tournament.
l Don’t look for many (maybe none) state champions from our local Region 3 boys. In the AAA class, I only see two guys from our region who have a shot at a state title. In the Region 3 AA-A division, I’m guessing three legitimate challengers. However, anything can happen on the mat. That’s why they wrestle.
l Look for WVU to qualify three for the NCAA wrestling championships in March. That’s two less than last year, but I think the Mountaineers will score more points than they did last season in the nationals. Most of that depends on Coal City’s Noah Adams’ performance. Adams is currently undefeated with a 21-0 record and pinned No. 5 Nathan Traxler (Stanford) in the finals of the Southern Scuffle on Thursday. He also was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Not bad, adding that he also was the Big 12 Conference Wrestler of the Week. Let’s go, Noah!
l Looking on down the road: The United States should be well represented at the Olympics in July. Now that the “doping” Russians are banned from the games, America’s team will be battling Iran and Kazakhstan for the most medals in men’s freestyle and our women will do well also. However, Japan will be the favorite in the women’s division.
And that’s my opinion.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to former Shady Spring and Beckley College basketball star Frank Richmond. He is quite the wrestling fan also.