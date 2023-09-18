As the season approaches the halfway point, Elijah Redfern’s impact on the football field has been plain to see. In three games, the Woodrow Wilson senior receiver has 13 catches for 270 yards and four touchdowns.
By the middle of the afternoon on Saturday, all of that no longer mattered. As often happens, life was put back into perspective during a harrowing scene at Bluefield’s Mitchell Stadium.
With 10 seconds remaining in the Flying Eagles’ game against Bluefield, Redfern collapsed on the sideline with his team in victory formation. Every emotion in the stadium was suddenly replaced with true concern for a young man’s well being.
Redfern was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later flown to Roanoke, Va., for precautionary reasons. He was still there as of Monday afternoon, but all indications are that he is in good spirits.
“I’ve talked to him a few times and I’ve been talking to him throughout the day, and he’s supposed to be coming home today,” quarterback Devin Richardson said before practice.
Fellow senior Elijah Waller wouldn’t be surprised if Redfern ends up back on the field, and soon. But his biggest concern is Redfern the person, not the player.
“He’s great, man. He’s going to be good,” fellow senior Elijah Waller said. “I’m just worried about him getting right. I’m not really worried about him trying to come back to the field. I’m just worried that he’s right mentally and physically.”
Woodrow head coach Street Sarrett has been among those in contact with Redfern.
“I talked to him on Sunday on FaceTime. He was doing well, recovering great,” Sarrett said. “He was able to talk to me and everything, so doing outstanding. Good spirits, just ready to get back going in the way he talked.”
Redfern even took to social media Sunday evening to express his appreciation for everyone’s support.
“I’d like to thank everyone for their prayers ! All is well, i’m resting and getting better by the minute! i love you all!”
Richardson said the scene was “chaotic” after Redfern fell ill.
“It was a pretty scary situation to be in,” Richardson said, “especially being there in person.”
Waller never lost faith that Redfern was in the best possible hands.
“It was really just (about) trying to save my brother,” Waller said. “That’s the only thing I was worried about. Doing things that I could to help. There’s not really a lot that a student could do in that situation, not knowing a lot about what’s going on.
“I knew he was going to be secure because we’ve got a good Lord that’s going to bless you every time,” Waller said. “As long as you’re doing things right, He’s going to make sure that you’re right. So I wasn’t really as much worried. I was really just worried about him getting onto the ambulance and getting off (the field).”
“Prayers were answered,” Sarrett said. “Fast-acting medical staff with our trainer and EMTs there at the game. It was great to have that with us.”
Soon after Redfern was taken to the ambulance, a fan in the Woodrow Wilson section also fell ill and had to be transported to the hospital. There has been no official word on the exact cause of illness for either the fan or Redfern.
“While I am not at liberty to discuss specifics pertaining to the condition of the young man or the WWHS fan in attendance on Saturday, I can say that we are strongly encouraged by the updates we have received,” Woodrow Wilson principal Ryan Stafford said. “On behalf of Woodrow Wilson High School I would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to the families involved, including our Beckley Football and Woodrow Wilson High School families. It truly takes a village, and the love and support in ours is strong.”
Support for Redfern has been far reaching since Saturday. Several area schools pledged their support of Maroon on Monday, and there was also a message seeking prayers for Redfern on the electronic billboard on Eisenhower Drive.
“It shows tremendous support, and it’s also helpe pick us up,” Waller said. “We felt like we were kind of alone, (like) nobody really is going to understand what’s going on to us, as our thoughts and feelings and the process that we took to it. With the help of them, that kind of helps us overcome.”
“The whole community is behind him and I feel like most of the people in the state are behind him also,” Richardson said. “That’s just good to have.”
