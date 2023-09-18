Woodrow Wilson students showed their school colors on Monday, wearing maroon clothing in support of star receiver Elijah Redfern, who collapsed on the sidelines during the final seconds of the school’s football game against Bluefield on Saturday. Ryan Stafford, Woodrow High’s principal, said that while he was not at liberty to discuss specifics pertaining to the condition of the Redfern, “I can say that we are strongly encouraged by the updates we have received. On behalf of Woodrow Wilson High School I would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to the families involved, including our Beckley Football and Woodrow Wilson High School families. It truly takes a village, and the love and support in ours is strong.”