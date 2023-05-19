ATHENS – Isaac Prather came to competitive running later than many athletes, but he’s made up lost ground.
The Summersville resident and Nicholas County High School graduate will compete next week for Concord University in two events at the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field national championships in Pueblo, Colorado.
He will run in two events -- the 3,000-meter steeplechase, beginning with preliminaries on Thursday, and the 5,000-meter run that concludes with nighttime finals on May 27.
“I actually didn’t start running until my senior year of high school,” Prather said. “It was just because Mom told me, ‘You might as well do a sport your senior year,’ so I decided to run.”
He had gotten interested in running when one of his “buddies,” Bill Young, asked him to run with him one day.
“I had to walk a couple of times, but I made it through,” Prather said. “I wasn’t good at any other sports, really.”
His Concord coach, Mike Cox, said that Prather “wasn’t good to start with, by any means. But he bought into the process, and he worked extremely hard over the years. The more you can stack years, the stronger you get, the more confidence you get, the faster you get.”
“We’re back at the big show,” Cox said. “He’s ranked higher than he’s been ranked, ever. He’s fourth in the steeplechase and 13th in the 5k. So he’s got the experience.
“This will be his third trip there – third time in the steeples, second time in the 5k.”
The national meet will be “nerve-wracking, I’m sure,” Cox said. “But the experience that he has (will be helpful). We’d love to win the thing.”
Prather is finishing his fifth and final college season, an opportunity the NCAA made available to student-athletes who tried to compete during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said he met Cox at a wedding both attended in Summersville. “He was, like, ‘Come run for Concord,’” Prather said. “I didn’t have any plans to go to college, let alone five years in college.”
Prather is the two-time steeplechase champion in the Mountain East Conference, including this year’s top finish of 8:47.98. His best time this year in the 5,000-meter race is 13:57.87. In both events, he has the fastest times in the NCAA’s Atlantic Region.
He’s made second team all-American in each of the last two seasons. This will be the second consecutive year that he’s run both races nationally. He’s also run in three cross-country national championship meets.
Having that previous experience “brings more confidence,” he said. “I’m not as antsy. I kind of know what to expect, how races might go, and more of when to make moves, and stuff like that. So I put myself in the best situation.”
Asked which race he prefers, Prather said, “I’m looking forward to the steeplechase the most, because that’s my main event, and I’m ranked the best in the country in that one, comparatively. So I’m looking forward to that. But I really like doing the 5k, though. It’s not too long of an event.”
“What motivates me is just really wanting to win, because I’m very competitive, no matter what kind sport it is.”
He’s taken into account the altitude of the ThunderBowl at the University of Colorado-Pueblo.
“It’ll play a factor at times,” he said. “They give conversions in times for altitude, but everybody’s going to be running on the same playing field. That’s the way I look at it. It’ll be affecting everybody, not just me.”
Asked what his advice is to students taking up running, he said, “I would say, just be consistent in your training, and just try to put your best foot forward, even when it doesn’t feel like you’re progressing, because it’ll show at the end.”
He is scheduled to fly to Colorado on Tuesday, and Cox will join him there. Until then, Prather and his younger brother Preston will be tending to lawns in central West Virginia, helping in their dad’s business.
Cox said about the brothers, “They get up at, like, 5:30 in the morning, and go run. Then they weed-eat and mow all day. Then they run again. And that do that all summer long.
“It’s a grind, and it is a testimony to their willingness to put in the work, on top of what they’re already (doing). … It’s pretty amazing.”
Cox has worked out a short-term caveat for Isaac, however.
“He wasn’t allowed to weed-eat this week. Just ride the mover,” Cox said. “No weed-eating, until after the nationals.”
