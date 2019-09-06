This weekend will be a soccer extravaganza at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. The third annual Powerade Soccer Shootout will be Saturday and Sunday, while high school girls soccer and women's college soccer can also be seen Saturday.
Tournament director Jason Logan explained how the Powerade Soccer Shootout developed.
"A couple of years ago we saw a need where there wasn't many tournaments in West Virginia in the fall," Logan said. "In West Virginia you have the high school and middle schools playing in the fall, but there was nowhere for the young kids to play. We decided to make it an academy level tournament, basically to include u8 through u12 boys and girls teams. We did expand the tournament to include u14, which draws teams mainly from out of state."
The Powerade Soccer Shootout exemplifies the YMCA's pledge to youth sports.
"We are always looking to fulfill youth sports. Soccer and basketball have kinda been our niche as far as that goes," Logan said. Those are organized sports we have been involved in and we know very well. We just want to include the kids and give them an outlet to test the skills that they learn everyday."
The tournament is set up with families in mind by having a 1 p.m. start on Saturday. The final play concludes Sunday, starting at 9 a.m. Award ceremonies for each age group will be held Sunday afternoon.
The youth tournament will feature approximately 25 teams and will include some local teams like Legacy FC from Beckley, West Virginia Futbol Club from Charleston and a team from the East River Complex in Bluefield.
"It has always been a good tournament. With the high school and college games playing on Saturday, we don't start our tournament until 1 p.m. on Saturdays," Logan said. "That way teams are not forced to stay two nights like the spring tournaments. It is easier on families that have to travel a long distance."
Prior to the start of the youth tournament, the Woodrow Wilson girls will host Oak Hill at 11 a.m. on field seven. The WVU Tech women will host Campbellsville University, KY. at 3 p.m. Saturday.
After being forced to cancel the shootout last year due to poor weather, Logan is happy to see a much better forecast this year.
"The weather is going to be beautiful. Unfortunately we had to cancel last year due to the hurricane," Logan explained. "Then they started talking about Dorian, but it looks like it will come after our tournament if we get anything at all. We should have high 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. It is going to be a beautiful weekend for games."
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981