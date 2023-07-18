For multiple decades now, Marshall football has more often than not fought and clawed with a Power 5 opponent in a nonconference clash early in the season.
What makes 2023 different? Well, think about it like this: in all of those big matchups with “big” programs over the years, the Thundering Herd has rarely come away with a win. Not never, but not often. This season, however, MU has a realistic shot at hanging two Power 5 pelts on the mantle with winnable games against Virginia Tech and North Carolina State on the schedule
Before we dig in here, let’s just establish something. If Marshall’s offense and more specifically its quarterback play is bad, then all bets are off. It will be a long season for the guys in green. For the sake of this column, however, we’re going to assume the Herd offense and QBs are at worst average.
Moving on. Virginia Tech was as bad last season as it has been in a very long time. The Hokies won just three games – their lowest win total since winning two games in 1992 – and lost seven consecutive games at one point (the first time VT has done that since the 1950s). Virginia Tech’s offense was terrible. The Hokies averaged just above 19 points per game and quarterback Grant Wells, the Charleston native and former George Washington High standout who transferred from Marshall to VT prior to last season, put up a very Grant Wellsian line of nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Wells has some competition for the starting quarterback job in Blacksburg this season with the arrival of Baylor transfer Kyron Drones, and second-year coach Brent Pry bulked up the depth in the receivers’ room with incoming transfers Jaylin Lane (Middle Tennessee), Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State) and Old Dominion’s Ali Jennings, who we remember from his time in Morgantown at West Virginia prior to transferring to ODU.
VT’s offensive line, however, stunk last season and doesn’t appear to be better or deeper in 2023.
If Marshall’s offense can score some points, the Herd defense should be more than capable of slowing the VT offense. Beating the Hokies in Huntington, even a bad Virginia Tech team, would be an all-timer for the Marshall program and fans. If the Herd O can keep up its end of the bargain, I think MU can do it.
North Carolina State, meanwhile, had a very N.C. State 2022. The Wolfpack, with former South Charleston High, WVU and Marshall player Derrek Pitts playing pretty well on defense, were kind of in a similar spot as Marshall last season. Their defense was pretty darn good, but the offense sputtered. When N.C. State scored at least 21 points, it went 7-0. When the Wolfpack failed to score at least 21 points they were 1-5. If they had scored 22 points in all of their games, they would have posted a 10-3 record, but instead, N.C. State went 8-5 with a 4-4 record in the ACC and a 16-12 loss to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
The Wolfpack's three best players are probably all on the defense – senior linebacker Payton Wilson, senior cornerback Shyheim Battle and junior cornerback Aydan White – but it will be interesting to track the progress of quarterback Brennan Armstong, an incoming transfer from Virginia who replaces outgoing transfer Devin Leary.
Armstrong was awesome in 2021 at Virginia, but last season threw more interceptions than touchdowns. How he fits in with the Wolfpack will likely determine their season.
On paper, N.C. State is probably a better team than Marshall but if you’ve paid attention to college football you know the Wolfpack is notorious for playing up or down to its competition.
With a bounce or a break in the Thundering Herd’s favor, MU might be able to sneak out of Raleigh with a win and some revenge for the 1991 game – a 15-14 Wolfpack win in Raleigh – that my grandfather, and I’m sure a few others, went to his deathbed believing was stolen by the ACC referees.
l l l
The Cincinnati Reds welcomed the Marshall athletic department for the “Great American Thunderfest” over the weekend, highlighted by MU football coach Charles Huff throwing out the first pitch prior to the Reds’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
When I woke up Sunday morning, fresh back from a week at the beach, I did my usual routine of coffee and scrolling social media from the couch. When I saw that Huff was throwing out the first pitch, my heart sank. Huff is a proud man and an athlete, but he was an offensive lineman in his day. I was concerned the Herd coach might end up on those (very funny) blooper reels of bad first pitches. Anyone remember when 50 Cent missed the entire backstop before a Mets game a few years ago? I sure do. They show the replay of it every time the Mets are on TV.
So I flipped over from social media to the texting app and sent a message to Coach Huff. I wanted to encourage him, so I mentioned how the Reds haven’t had much good pitching in a while and the bar was low.
“Overthrow is fine, just don’t skip it up to the plate!”
As has often been the case when I start to doubt Huff, he came through in the clutch. His pitch missed the strike zone, but it wasn’t terrible. They won’t be replaying his clip alongside 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg first-pitch bloopers anytime soon. Not bad, Coach.
