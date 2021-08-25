Postponements starting to creep up

It's beginning to look a lot like 2020.
One day after one of the biggest high school rivalries in the country — Bluefield and Graham, Va. — was postponed, another rivalry game was shelved Wednesday in The Battle for the Wagon Wheel between Richwood and Webster County.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
Since 1974, Webster County leads the overall series 29-16. The teams did not play last fall after the start of the season was delayed one week and neither had a common open date to reschedule. The game has served as the season opener every year since 1987.
Also, the Woodrow Wilson boys soccer team's game against Capital on Thursday has been postponed after Capital shut down all athletic activity for the week. Instead, the Flying Eagles will travel to two-time reigning Class AA/A state champion Fairmont Senior for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Greenbrier East's boys soccer team was scheduled to scrimmage Cabell Midland on Aug. 14 but Cabell Midland had to cancel. Two days later, Princeton had to cancel its scheduled JV football scrimmage at Independence.
