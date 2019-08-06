Pomeroy ready to go

Woodrow Wilson has a few playmakers to replace this season, but that task gets a little easier with players like Ian Pomeroy.
The senior right tackle was one of 59 players to turn out for the first day of practice on Monday. He’s about to begin his fourth season as a starter, and has high hopes of helping the Flying Eagles to a winning season.
He has plenty of experience to draw upon.
“I started most of the games my freshman year,” said Pomeroy. “I didn’t start in three or four of them. I was the center and I couldn’t do the shotgun snap real well. So we put a senior in there for a few games but he got hurt and they put me right back in there.”
Pomeroy has since slid two spots to the right, and his experience is appreciated by coach Street Sarrett.
“I told him once that he’s like having another coach,” said Sarrett, now in his fourth season with his alma mater. “He’s the first one in the locker room and the last to leave. He can be a good coach one day if he wants to.”
Besides his mental attributes and strong work ethic, Pomeroy has also improved from a physical standpoint.
“I’ve gotten a lot stronger,” he said. “I have stayed in the weight room and that has definitely helped. I’ve worked on my game, gone to a lot of camps. I’ve put myself wherever I need to be to make myself better.
“Hard work will get you wherever you need to be.”
“He’s a tough kid,” Sarrett said. “I’ve been around him since he was in sixth grade working with the (youth) wrestling program and in the weight room. He’s a 4.0 student, in the honor society. We look for good things out of him this season.”
Pomeroy’s senior year will be an important one for the program. This is Woodrow Wilson’s 100th year of football, and it will be the team’s last as a member of the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
He would like to make it a special, and is excited as the team installs a new offense. But the Eagles will have to replace the likes of quarterback Peyton Shehan, running back Micah Hancock, receiver Logan Cook, tight end Avante Burnett and linemen Colton Wright and Ryan Williams.
“They all played defense, too,” Sarrett said. “But we’ve got some solid defensive linemen and good outside linebackers and defensive backs. And we look to have a good quarterback competition with Maddex McMillan and Bryant Jones.”
Zach Weaver, Lamont Lee, Aiden Shehan, Jacoby Harvell and Hezekiah Creasy are also poised to contribute.
Woodrow finished 3-7 a year ago after going 1-9 the previous two seasons. Sarrett said the players are anxious to build on that momentum. That includes Pomeroy, who has seven college offers that include Air Force, Glenville State and West Virginia State.
“They are, because we were in some games last season that we couldn’t quite pull off,” Sarrett said. “They are excited and they are looking forward to some games that, in their mind, they know are going to be tough. The kids are buying in and they have great work ethic. They are enthusiastic about football. That’s one thing you can’t teach.
“The kids in Beckley are excited to play some football.”
