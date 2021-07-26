NEW RICHMOND – The road to a repeat is generally never easy, but even the most stringent pundit would have been hard pressed to not look at the Wyoming East Lady Warriors as a preseason favorite to repeat as Class AA state champions.
Then attrition set in for the Lady Warriors.
Gone via graduation were seniors Skylar Davidson, captain of the Class AA girls all-state first team and Sarah Saunders, an honorable mention pick.
The day after the Warriors’ 61-50 victory against Parkersburg Catholic in the state championship game, first team all-stater Abby Russell (11.1 points, 4.0 steals), earmarked to run the point for the Lady Warriors, suffered a torn ACL in an AAU game in Ohio and is likely going to miss the season.
Not long after that it was reported that Daisha Summers (10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds), captain of the second-team all-state squad, was transferring.
Suddenly, replacing two starters became replacing four the road to repeat just got doubly more challenging.
“We were very fortunate last year we could play eight kids so we had three kids who played a lot for us who can step into those roles,” coach Angie Boninsegna said during a break in a practice during the Lady Warriors three-week practice period. “Abby is a big blow for us because we know she is going to be out for the season with her ACL. But we will keep working.”
Russell was earmarked for the point guard position.
That makes the point a position to watch.
Consider that over six-plus of the last seven seasons (2015-2021) the point guard position has been manned by Gabby Lupardus and Skylar Davidson and five times the players were named to the first-team Class AA all-state team, and three times they captained the team. Lupardus was captain in 2016 and 2018, when she was named state player of the year and Davidson in 2021.
“We have been really blessed with a lot of great athletes,” Boninsegna said. “Having Gabby lead us and when she graduated Skyler stepped into the role and filled it tremendously. We’ll try a few people. I have faith that they will get better. They will work hard at it. Are we going to be as well off right away? No. But the potential is there, we have some athletic kids and they will work hard to fill the position.”
The most likely candidates are Maddie Clark, a natural two-guard type and Colleen Lookabill, who will be entering her third year in the program.
Clark, who averaged 7.8 rebounds and three rebounds as a freshman, said she looked up to Davidson coming up in the program and felt ready to take on the role of point guard.
“It’s definitely different than my role last year but I think as I work on it, it will come to me,” Clark said. “We don’t really have any post players this year, we’re mostly all guards. So we’re going to have to all be able to play different positions. I don’t think I’ll be the point guard the whole time. I think we will switch on some of our plays.”
Lookabill, a three guard by trade, knows it will be a challenge.
“We’re going to have to push hard (to get ready) because Sky was so good,” Lookabill said. “We’re really going to have to learn how to (play the position). I’ll have to handle the ball more and have more confidence. Ryan (Davidson, an assistant coach and Skylar Davidson’s dad) has been helping me with dribbling, and I’ve been shooting more.”
Other players are looking to expand their roles.
Kayley Bane, a rising junior who averaged 5.1 points per game as a sophomore, said she was ready to fill the sneakers of those departed players.
“We have big shoes to fil and between me, Maddie (Clark) and Hannah (Blankenship) somebody’s going to have to step up and I’m going to that person,” Bane said. “I have to make these new girls tougher to know what it’s like to play in a real game.”
If the team has a returning post player it is senior Hannah Blankenship (5.2 points, 4.9 rebounds), a shooter who filled the role at times during her career. She is the lone link to the 2018 team that players like Lupardus, Emily Saunders and Jazz Blankenship.
“I’m like a stretch four, I can play down low and then step out and hit the 3 when it’s open,” said Blankenship, who has 60 career 3s and had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the state championship game. I’m just going to do whatever I have to do to get the win and at the end of the day help my team.”
Is it a team that is capable of a state tournament run?
Russell, for one, thinks so. She has been attending practice working on her rehab and even getting in a little light shooting on side baskets. She has the wisdom of being in those same sneakers two years ago.
“I think they all just need to keep working hard and they will be fine,” Russell said. “Don’t let everything get to you and just keep playing as hard as you can.”