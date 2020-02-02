The Coalfield Conference Invitational Wrestling Tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday at Oak Hill High School. Wrestling will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Fourteen teams are expected.
Independence High School won the team championship last year and should be in the mix with Greenbrier West and Greenbrier East for this year’s team title. Indy’s Sean Dawson (145 pounds) will try to win his fourth Coalfield title, placing him in a select group of wrestlers. Ashby West (120) of Oak Hill and Noah Brown (220) of Greenbrier West are trying for their third title. West’s Marshall Clere (113) and Isaac Brown (285), Indy’s John Sanders (113), Daylen Gilkerson (132) and Sam Adams (170), along with East’s Landon Hoover (138) will be vying for their second Coalfield championship.
Other names to look out for are Indy’s Judah Price and Bryce Perdue, Nicholas County’s Levi Brake and Jacob Williams, Shady’s Mylez Coffman and Josh Goode, Bluefield’s Shawn Mitchell, West’s John Parks, Liberty’s Jeff Bowles and PikeView’s Ron Helsel.
This tournament has always been competitive and my hope is Woodrow Wilson will get back in the Coalfield wrestling when they leave the MSAC next year. They would be a nice addition.
For years, I thought the first Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament was held in 1978 and I included that in my book, “A Glimpse of Raleigh County Wrestling”. However, Greenbrier County historian Mike Goddard later shared a newspaper clipping of a Coalfield tourney held in 1972 at Shady Spring High School.
Just recently, Sophia historian Eric Fritz discovered another clipping of an earlier Coalfield wrestling tournament held in December 1959 at Sophia High School. Hinton won that tournament with 80 points, followed by Shady Spring with 75. Beckley, Mulllens, Sophia and Logan finished in that order. Individual champions that year were Shady’s Frank Rakes (106), Russell Lilly (140) and Dickie Palmer (unl), Hinton’s Jack Plumley (112), Tom Nichols (147), Eldridge McBride (156) and Denzel Allen (167). Beckley had Ron Long (122), Mullens had Harvey Hinchee (129) and Sophia’s Spud Mills was champ at 135.
This 1959 tournament was special because West Virginia University coach Steve Larrick, considered a legend by most wrestling fans, brought a couple of his wrestlers down from Morgantown and held a clinic for the local high schoolers. One of his wrestlers who helped with the demonstration was former Woodrow Wilson star George Thompson.
There was some unwanted excitement after the 1959 tournament. The Logan team, coached by former Beckley star Nick Rahal, had traveled to the tournament in three cars. Right after they left the tournament to return home, one of the cars, driven by a 16-year-old, ran over the hill at Midway. The car turned over three times and ended up wedged against a tree. All five of the passengers were uninjured but taken to a local hospital to make sure. Damage to the 1954 model automobile was estimated at $350.
