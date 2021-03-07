Last wrestling season, Brent Sams and several other wrestling gurus organized the first West Virginia Girls High School State Tournament in Parkersburg. The tournament was endorsed by the Coaches Rules Committee and sanctioned by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. Although it was not an official state tournament, it was a step in the right direction of becoming official.
Seventy girls participated in the middle school and high school divisions. The only two area participants in the middle school division were Kenzi Taylor from Independence Middle and Jenna McClung from Midland Trail. Taylor won the 101-pound class and McClung was third in the 285-pound class.
On the high school level, Greenbrier East’s Micah Fisher won the 127-pound class. Her teammate, Emma Kersterson, was fourth at 127. Shady Spring High School had four girls place in their respective classes. Sarah Harvey (105) was fourth, while Tayla Grove (136), Tianna Godbey-Cook (147) and Danielle Simmons (185) all claimed third place in their weight classes. Godbey-Cook was the only senior among our area competitors.
This year’s competition is set for March 20 at Blennerhassett Middle School in Parkersburg. Deadline for registration is tomorrow, March 8. They need to have 50 entries or the tourney will be canceled.
As of Thursday, there were only about 25 athletes registered. Some have attributed the small numbers to the season being double-delayed and creating an overlap with girls softball, track and tennis. Sounds like logical possibilities.
Girls can register by going to WVMat.com. Look up girl state tournaments and register online. Hopefully, the tournament will survive this tumultuous school year.
I have been asked many times, “Who was the best high school wrestler from West Virginia you have seen wrestle?” That’s a difficult question because wrestling has evolved and grown over the years. In the old days a wrestler might get 13 or 14 matches a year, while a high school wrestler today may have 60 or 70 matches in one season. Youth wrestling, middle school wrestling and travel teams were unheard of until the mid-1970s. Technique and exposure have become much more advanced.
However, I have answered these questions on my podcast. Simply go to Wayne Bennett Podcast on your computer, Episode 4, and find out. I’ll also share with you some of the most anticipated or exciting matches I’ve witnessed. Take a trip down memory lane with yours truly.
