Ritchie County 16,
Wirt County 7
ellenboro — Graden McKinney’s 72-yard scoring run with 7:57 left in a tight game gave Ritchie County all the cushion it needed in a 16-7 win over Wirt County in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
The Rebels limited the Tigers to 172 yards and Wirt held an explosive Ritchie offense to 262 yards.
Ritchie County will visit Greenbrier West in the second round next weekend.
Musselman 62,
University 26
bunker hill — Senior Blake Hartman became West Virginia high school football’s career scoring leader and tied the career touchdown mark as Class AAA No. 3 Musselman overwhelmed visiting University 64-26.
Hartman wound up with seven touchdowns and scored 42 points as Musselman played for the first time in a month.
Hartman returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown in the first 28 seconds of the game and added touchdown runs of 14, 2, 2, 9, 6 and 1 yard on the way to rushing for nearly 300 yards.
Bridgeport 55,
Washington 7
bridgeport — Cam Cole carried seven times for 195 yards and three touchdowns and also passed for a score as Class AAA No. 5 Bridgeport breezed by No. 12 Washington.
East Hardy 25,
Doddridge County 19
west union — Class A No. 3 Doddridge County spotted No. 14 East Hardy an 18-0 advantage and had its rally attempt fall short.
Oak Glen 42,
Point Pleasant 0
oak glen — Gage Patterson caught two touchdown passes from Nick Chaney Saturday and Oak Glen’s defense against rose to the occasion in a 42-0 victory against visiting Point Pleasant in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
The No. 5 seed Golden Bears (7-1) stormed into a 22-0 halftime lead in earning their second victory of the season against the No. 12 seed Black Knights. Oak Glen won at Point Pleasant 36-13 on Sept. 4.
Oak Glen will host No. 13 seed Herbert Hoover (6-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Over their last three games, the Golden Bears have allowed a total of three touchdowns in victories against Weir, Philip Barbour and Point.