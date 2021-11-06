Playoff "field" has Raleigh County feel

It was the baseball movie "Field of Dreams" that made the saying, “If you build it, they will come” a part of popular culture.
In Raleigh County, they can take it another way. “If you turf it, they will go?” As in, go to the postseason.
For the first time, Woodrow Wilson, Independence, Liberty and Shady Spring all qualified for the state playoffs in the same season.
That coincides with the completion of the two-year county-spearheaded program of turfing all four Raleigh County high schools' football fields.
It might be a coincidence, but the county coaches don’t think so.
Turf fields mean fields that were ready for practice, rain or shine.
“I believe there is a direct correlation between the fields being turfed and the four schools all making the playoffs for the first time in history,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said. “A lot of it has to do with continuity. You can practice every day. Last week it rained every day and if it had been before the turf we would not have been able to practice leading up to our game with Wyoming East.”
Independence will face Shady Spring, one of the two schools, along with Liberty, to get the turf this season. Independence and Woodrow were turfed a year before.
“Early in my coaching career, we’d go to these places like Point Pleasant and Keyser and we’d get off the bus and there would be a nice turfed field,” Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto said. “The kids would think, ‘Why can’t we have this?’ You could see it in their faces. It was almost like you were a little down before the game even started. Now, we have that. And it makes a huge difference.”
Woodrow coach Street Sarrett agreed that practice has been huge.
“We’ve all got nice fields we can practice on,” Sarrett said. “Put the turf down and we go to the playoffs. Used to be that our field would be muddy and tore up at this point in the season. Everybody always wanted to know when Beckley was going to go to the spread offense. We couldn’t go to the spread because our practice field wouldn’t allow it. Now we have lines, hash marks, physical marks you can see and that allows you do more.”
Liberty coach Mark Workman said the turf hasn’t mattered as much in actual games. He said the team's three losses were on turf fields.
“We played at James Monroe and that’s grass,” he said. “We played at Clay, that’s grass. Wyoming East was on grass. Westside was on grass. You can argue that three of those four might have been our best games of the year. But when it comes to practice you can duplicate getting out there, having physical markers on your field, and just getting to practice.”
Lilly said his first year at Independence was a perfect example.
“The last three weeks of the season our field was under water,” Lilly said. “We had to end up practicing in the gym or on the parking lot and that isn’t safe for the kids. Then we would have to play after that. This turf has changed the ball game for our programs.”
Lilly said that longtime Raleigh County coach Mark Montgomery, currently an assistant at Liberty, deserves a lot of credit.
“As far as coaches go, Mark has been at it the longest trying to get turf on these fields,” Lilly said. “I really think Mark deserves a lot of the credit because he has stayed with it. And also for our administration to step up like that for our programs, all of us, it is huge.”
“Mark has always been a big advocate of turf,” Workman added. “A couple years ago he and Street found out the county had talked to some turf companies, and they really made their presence felt, talking to board members, superintendents, anybody at the board who would lend an ear and our administration really came through for the schools. They have been a sports-minded administration, they have really gone the extra yard to make things easier for us, so all we have to do is coach our kids. These fields make a difference.”
“There is no drawback to what this means to our program and all the programs in the county,” Culicerto said. “We scrap and go at each other on the field but I’m happy for all these teams and congratulations to all of them for making the playoffs.”
Of course, that congratulating will end when No. 15 Shady Spring travels back to No. 2 Independence this weekend for a rematch of a game Independence won 50-17 on Sept. 17. Days and times will be released Sunday at the coaches playoff meetings in Parkersburg.
“It’s the playoffs so you have to go where you have to go and we have to go back to the site where they beat us pretty good,” Culicerto said. “We’ve had a crazy season but I’m happy for our players and our coaches that we battled back the way we did and made it to the playoffs.”
“We kind of knew what we were getting (in a rematch with Shady),” Lilly said. “I was thinking about it today and I have had a rematch (in the playoffs) four times and every one of those was a dogfight and we lost one of those. Shady is playing good football and we have to bring our A game.”
Coming off a 42-21 playoff-clinching victory over South Charleston, Woodrow faces a trip north to No. 4 University in Morgantown.
It’s Woodrow’s first postseason berth since 2014, when it also faced University (28-6 loss).
Liberty faces Poca, a team that was ranked No. 1 in the state for part of the season but lost to Hoover and Wayne at the end of the season.
“I don’t know much about them, but they have some good players,” Workman said. “They’ve been highly ranked all season, so we have to be ready.”
No. 7 Nicholas County will host No. 10 Roane in a Class AA playoff. If Nicholas would win it sets up another rematch with the Independence/Shady Spring winner, teams Nicholas has faced this season, beating Shady and losing to Independence.
No. 8 Greenbrier East will host No. 9 George Washington in another Class AAA playoff game. Along with Princeton, three of the areas four AAA teams qualified for the postseason.
When you include Mercer and McDowell County, 14 area schools qualified for postseason play.
Joining Woodrow Wilson as teams playing their way to the postseason were Midland Trail and Meadow Bridge. No. 15 Midland Trail won four straight games to close the season and faces No. 2 Doddridge. No. 14 Meadow Bridge is at No. 3 East Hardy.
“We told our kids before the game with (Gilmer County Friday, a 24-14 Wildcats win) that this was our Week 1 (playoff game),” Meadow Bridge coach Dwayne Reichard said. “If we keep winning, we keep playing.”
After starting 1-3, Meadow Bridge came back to beat playoff qualifiers Sherman and then Gilmer to make the field for the first time since 2015, the last year under legendary coach Larry McClintic, who made six straight appearances at the end of his 46-year career at Meadow Bridge and won a state title in 1988.
In other area Class A playoffs, No. 7 James Monroe will host Trinity Christian and No. 14 Greenbrier West will be at No. 6 Williamstown.